It would seem we were one of the lucky ones, as the deadly wildfires leapt over Highway 97 on the winds that kicked up unexpectedly last Thursday.
At the time, our family was blissfully unaware of the fire heading straight for the Rainbow Park residential area.
As it happened, our dear friend, Gail Hatcher, the vice chairperson of the Klamath Tribes, made calls that enabled folks to gather essential things and leave. We stayed for free in the Kla-Mo-Ya Casino parking lot courtesy of the tribe. There was bottled water, food and other creature comforts from the American Red Cross.
While evacuating our neighborhood, we could see courageous firefighters in yellow jackets risking their lives for us all. And later that evening, we drove out to the back road of our neighborhood only to find Klamath County Sheriff officers standing vigil to make certain everyone got out, that no one returned prematurely and that no looters took advantage of the dire situation to rob homes.
Despite the descent in leadership of this country, America is amazing.
We feel so blessed to be waking up in our own home beside the shining Williamson River, where spearheads of honking ducks and geese fly between a muted, autumn sky above the blanket of acrid smoke lingering between the trees. It is rather eerie here for the time being, with the thick, foggy haze resembling a vampire-infested Gothic cemetery.
But we sense something life affirming is present since the fires and have decided it is the residual cool of strangers who cared, heroes who risked their lives to save ours. And in our private hearts we sense deeply that it is this selfless service to others that will push back against the invincible cold of uncertainty, should the severe drought continue to ravage our natural environment.
If these wildfires that partially consumed the Pacific Northwest are any indication of “climate science,” then all of us need to roll up our shirtsleeves and volunteer to help those in need who are more vulnerable to tragedy.
Karen Ann Bigby lives with her family in Chiloquin.