Have you heard of the foster grandparent program and wondered to yourself: “What the heck is a foster grandparent?”
Well, I am here to help. No, (unfortunately) you cannot foster a grandparent in your home. And no, foster grandparents are not foster parents to children.
Foster grandparents are mentors and tutors to school-aged youth. Foster grandparents are senior adults who volunteer in public and private schools, daycare and preschool settings, at homeless shelters, shelters for youth runaways, at the YMCA, and various nonprofit, youth-focused organizations. Foster grandparents love their work with youth. Foster grandparent volunteers love being the “grandparent” figure in the classroom. Foster grandparents get to have fun with children.
You can join AmeriCorps seniors and bring out the best of America.
Help guide students to higher academic achievement. Assist with caring for premature infants or children with disabilities. Mentor troubled teenagers and young mothers. Assist children in classrooms who are behind in their academics. The foster grandparent program connects role models like you with young people with exceptional needs.
Enrich your life while enriching the lives of others. AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers who serve in the foster grandparent program provide the kind of comfort and love that sets a child on a path to a successful future. AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers report they have better health, a better mental outlook, and longevity, having served their community.
Benefits of becoming a foster grandparent include: You will forge new relationships with people in your community and make a significant difference in the lives of others. You will make a lifelong, positive impacts in the lives of children in your community. You will feel added purpose and quality to your life.
You will also enjoy non-taxable income added to your monthly budget. This income will not impact Social Security benefits or any state benefits you may be receiving.
Other benefits include an annual medical physical exam, on-the-job insurance, mileage reimbursement, you set your own schedule and hours (5-40 hours per week allowed).
To serve in the AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparent program you must be 55 years and older, have transportation or are able to utilize public transportation and successfully pass federal and state background checks.
So, now that you have a better idea of what the foster grandparent program is, won’t you please reach out to me and get started volunteering with youth in Klamath Falls and the Klamath County region?
May I also ask that you help us spread the word to older adults about this amazing program? We need you and your love for children. Let me help you get started today.
— Lisa Bertash is the Klamath County volunteer coordinator for the Foster Grandparent Program of Southern Oregon. Call her at (541) 539-1208 or email lbertash@retirement.org.