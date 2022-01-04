Thanks to a mix of winter weather, staffing shortages due to the pandemic and Delta airlines, I had an unexpected five-night stay in Seattle last week.
Rick Childress and I were returning to Klamath Falls after visiting family in Kentucky for Christmas. On Dec. 27, we boarded our flight in Cincinnati and headed to Seattle. We were supposed to land in Medford later that same day after a connecting flight.
We didn’t make it to Medford until 2022. Our flight was delayed for FIVE DAYS.
The Seattle Times reported on Dec. 28 that nearly 1,300 flights to or from the SeaTac airport had been canceled that week.
As great as a spontaneous vacation may sound, it just really, really sucked. I was feeling the weight of being trapped.We were on our own, paying for our hotel, transportation and food expenses from the start.We hadn’t seen the Basin in over a week, and I was ready to be home.
Despite the setbacks, we explored Seattle. And while I did not carry my camera with me, I was able to create a set of iPhone images documenting our time there.
On principle, I don’t carry a camera when I’m off work, to try and keep feelings of burnout at bay. I know that if I do feel the need to capture a moment, iPhone cameras are pretty great.
While we were there, Seattle was going through a snowpocalypse and the documentarian in me thought it was pretty cool to see the city in a historical moment.
Come Saturday, I was skeptical that we would make it out, but we did — and our flight wasn’t even delayed. I shed a few tears when we landed in Medford. The final task was driving the snow-covered pass back to Klamath Falls, which ended up being the smoothest leg of our trip.
Despite the rocky start to 2022, I am happy to be back home and looking forward to covering the communities of the Basin in the coming year.