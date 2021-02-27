In the United States, the average number of children who end up in foster care is roughly 250,000 per year. That’s about 20,800 children per month and about 685 kids per day.
From October 2016 to September 2017 there were a total of 80,638 reports of child abuse/neglect cases received in the state of Oregon, about half of those cases were investigated and little more than 32,000 were confirmed. About 7,000 completed investigations were found to include neglect or abuse.
After some research in the data books from child welfare, for the months October 2018 to September 2019 there were 89,451 abuse/neglect cases received in the state of Oregon. Little over 36,000 cases were found to be accurate. Of all completed CPS assessments, 8,167 were founded for abuse and involved 12,585 affected children. Of those victims, 2,906 (23.1%) were removed from their homes. Of all children, 46.3% were younger than 6 years old.
Now if you look at the fact that the significant number of kids who were reviewed as abuse/neglect cases, it has increased by about 4.6% between 2017 and 2019.
There were 1,370 foster homes in the state of Oregon alone within this time period, according to the Child Welfare Data books for the state of Oregon.
I personally can say that a few of the homes in Klamath Falls are just unprecedented in the way of being corrupted and not right for kids.
But I’m not trying to say that we should just let the kids stay home with their parents, because a lot of youth in the system should be in the system, because they come from awful homes that do nasty things to the poor children.
My opinion as someone who is familiar with foster homes is that there are a lot of good kids who end up in bad situations and most, if not all of them, deserve a second chance. Now, the average success rate for foster kids graduating college is less than 10%.
If you do feel like you should do something there are multiple ways you can help. One, go to the welfare office and ask if you could help. In Klamath Falls there is a youth homelessness program called Exodus House that is always taking donations and you can always donate clothes, school supplies, toiletries, etc. to them.
If you’re financially stable and can support a family, try fostering a child or two. If not you can try volunteering for CASA. There are multiple ways you can help a foster kid and I hope that this article will help encourage you to do so.
— Omar Ayala attends Mazama High School. This is his first op-ed.