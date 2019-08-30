In a somewhat surprising move, Oregon’s attorney general has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to back a shameful (and racist) relic of the state’s past — its use of nonunanimous juries in criminal cases.
Oregon is the only state that still allows these so-called split verdicts, in which a 10-2 jury vote is sufficient to convict or acquit criminal defendants.(First-degree murder convictions still require unanimous juries.) The only other outlier in this matter had been Louisiana, where voters recently approved a ballot measure requiring unanimous juries.
The 2019 Legislature almost passed a resolution calling for a ballot measure to repeal an amendment to the state constitution that allows nonunanimous verdicts. The measure passed the House, but then stalled in the Senate in the frenetic final days of the session for reasons that no one really could identify. At the time, there was speculation that senators wanted to wait for a Supreme Court ruling in a Louisiana case involving nonunanimous juries; in theory, it’s possible that the high court’s ruling could render the question moot in Oregon.
That’s the case in which Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has intervened; her office on Friday said in an amicus brief that if the U.S. Supreme Court finds nonunanimous jury verdicts unconstitutional, it could invalidate hundreds or even thousands of convictions in Oregon.
“Such a ruling would automatically require retrial in many hundreds, if not thousands, of cases on direct review,” Rosenblum told the court in the amicus brief.
Now, to be fair, Rosenblum supports repealing the use of nonunanimous juries in Oregon, but worries about the potential retroactive ramifications of such a move. And considering the hubbub over whether the state’s new law narrowing the cases in which the death penalty can be imposed is meant to be retroactive, her worries probably aren’t entirely academic.
Still, at its heart, the state’s argument that split verdicts should be allowed to stand boils down to this: Sure, these verdicts to some extent flow from a system that’s based in ethnic and racial discrimination, but it would be inconvenient to right this judicial injustice.
We don’t find that particularly compelling.
Previous editorials have delved into the history of split-jury verdicts in Oregon, but here’s a refresher course: The practice was born out of prejudice against immigrants and dates back to a Columbia County murder case in 1933 that paved the way for a constitutional amendment allowing juries to decide most felony cases on a 10-2 vote.
Legal scholars (notably, Aliza Kaplan of the Lewis & Clark Law School) have written about the 1933 case, which involved a Jewish suspect, Jake Silverman, on trial for murder. One juror held out against conviction, and the jury eventually reached a compromise guilty verdict on a lesser charge of manslaughter. Silverman got three years in prison.
The backlash was considerable. The Legislature, responding to the outcry, voted to place a constitutional amendment on the May 1934 ballot to allow nonunanimous juries. The measure passed, fueled by white supremacy and anti-minority sentiment. One newspaper said immigrants from southern and eastern Europe had made the requirement for unanimous verdicts “unwieldy and unsatisfactory.” (That newspaper has since recanted its editorial stance.)
Foes of the split verdicts have argued persuasively that the system was intended to silence the voices of jurors of color and to make it easier to convict minority defendants. Various efforts had been made to amend the constitution on this point — including a recent effort by the Oregon District Attorneys Association — but none had gained much traction until this legislative session.
Now, Rosenblum has weighed in on the matter before the Supreme Court. But we agree with those lawyers who argue that the attorney general’s worries are overstated. Kaplan put it well last week when she noted that the attorney general, given a chance to be on “the right side of history,” instead has chosen to defend a system that frankly is indefensible.