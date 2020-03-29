It was nice to see the increased public appreciation surrounding 2020 National Agriculture Day last Tuesday. Increasingly, it seems like the average consumer believes that affordable, safe food magically appears on the shelves of the grocery store. Many Americans likely do not realize that they are spending, on average, less than 8%of their disposable income on food. To put this into perspective, just 80 years ago, that figure was more than 25 percent.
Ironically, because Western irrigated agriculture has been so adaptive and successful at providing plentiful, safe and affordable food, no one thinks there could be a problem. The last Americans to experience any type of food shortages are members of the Greatest Generation and their parents during the Great Depression. For the most part, they have left us, taking with them the memories of empty supermarket shelves. When the issue has never been personalized, it is easy to be complacent.
Now, the coronavirus crisis underscores the importance of safety and stability provided by domestic food production. The U.S. needs a stable domestic food supply, just as it needs a stable energy supply. At Family Farm Alliance, we have long advocated that our country’s leaders must adopt an overriding national goal of remaining self-sufficient in food production. Then, policy decisions on a wide range of issues should be evaluated to be sure they are consistent with that goal. After all, food security is homeland security.
For farmers to survive, and for food to continue to be produced here in the American West, a stable water supply must be available. Unfortunately, a “politically correct” mindset seems to have become fashionable when it comes to Western water policy. That mindset assumes that the policies of the past, the policies that enabled the West to be settled and to flourish, have now outlived their usefulness and practicality. It is a belief that we no longer need to manage Western water resources in a manner that continues to encourage investment in agricultural production. And many times, it is also a mindset that believes that the continued development and use of Western water resources for agriculture is inconsistent with the nation’s goals to protect and steward the environment.
Western irrigated agriculture not only provides a $172 billion annual boost (in 2016 dollars) to our economy, it also provides important habitat for western waterfowl and other wildlife. Its open spaces are treasured by citizens throughout the West.
Irrigated agriculture isn’t a good investment, it’s an incredible investment. It continues to be a leading economic driver in the West. However, the successes of the past have not come without a cost. The incredible expansion of the population, physical modifications made to rivers and streams, and some agricultural practices themselves have impacted the environment. It is these impacts that have caused many to question the policies of the past.
Resolving these issues without destroying what we worked so hard to achieve is the challenge that we all face. But to be successful, we must face them together. No resolution will be found unless we find a way to balance all competing needs in a way that supports continued growth of irrigated agriculture.
Food security is an issue everyone should be taking more seriously. We cannot or should not wait until the supermarket shelves are empty to do something about protecting our ability to feed ourselves and much of the rest of the world.
Please take a moment to recognize and appreciate that farmers and ranchers produced that food on your supermarket shelves. I, for one, am very thankful for them, and the amazing rural Western communities they helped build. Like ours.
Dan Keppen of Klamath Falls is executive director of the Family Farm Alliance, a non-profit organization that advocates for farm and ranch irrigators in 17 Western States.