I enjoy serving my community. This is where I have chosen to call home, because I love it here. Many of you know me as one of your city councilors, but I also am involved in many other activities.
One of the things I enjoy is officiating high school sports. I guess I am a “glutton for punishment." Recently, through the local Pop Warner program, I have been involved in a football passing league where youth ages 6 to 18 have an opportunity to get out and experience a form of the game, interact with others and get some much needed exercise.
This past Friday, as I was preparing to officiate one of my assigned games, I was informed both the city and county school districts will no longer allow the Pop Warner program to use any of their facilities for this activity. I was also informed the high school level programs would need to discontinue.
No reason was expressed for the change; but I assume it has to do with safety and liability concerns the district has with the COVID-19 pandemic. Pop Warner will now need to scramble to find other athletic fields not associated with either school district so they can continue their efforts without the high school-aged participation.
Although I will not judge either school district for this action, I must ask them to reconsider this decision. Our local youth need this type of activity and some return to normalcy. Not only for physical health, but more importantly for their mental health. Discontinuing this activity could result in other unintended results.
Currently, with the COVID-19 shutdown, national suicide rates and drug overdoses for youth have skyrocketed. Currently 25% of our youth nationally have considered or made a plan for suicide. This is the second-leading cause of death for this age group. These new numbers have dwarfed any impact COVID-19 has had with the 0 to 19 age group.
To address this concern, national experts are encouraging parents to find new hobbies and physical activity opportunities to boost mental health. They indicate this activity is critical to combat the new suicide surge.
I believe we cannot ignore these facts. They reinforce the importance of Pop Warner and other similar program activity within our community. I am strongly encouraging our locally elected school boards to review this decision and find a solution so this important activity can continue at their facilities. “No” is too easy of an answer. We need to find a way to “yes” with safety concerns being considered.
I understand I may face criticism from others who have a different believe. Some will also say, what is a city councilor getting involved in a minor issue? As a leader in our community, I will accept all criticism but I don’t see this as a minor issue. I have seen the faces of the kids, parents and coaches. They need this outlet. The mental and physical health of our youth is critical for our future as a community.
We do need to open our schools safely as soon as possible. We do need to wash our hands often, social distance, and wear a mask when appropriate. We also need to take care of our future generation both physically and mentally.
Last, the suicide prevention hotline is 1-800-273-TALK . If you need help, reach out, you matter.
— Todd Andres is a Klamath Falls city councilor and sports official.