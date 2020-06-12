As COVID-19 approached the United States, the National Institute on Drug Abuse issued its first predictions regarding how COVID-19 will impact those who struggle with substance abuse. Before this, there was virtually no information on how these two epidemics may collide and affect each other. The overarching theme was that people who abuse drugs and alcohol would be at higher risk from COVID-19 and may be an especially hard-hit population. So far, we see this to be true.
Early numbers are coming in from several communities, illustrating a spike in overdose deaths since COVID-19 came to America. Counties in New York have begun reporting such, and cities in Florida, Indiana, and Ohio are sharing similar stories. It’s barely been long enough to develop and analyze data that truly reflects the reality of what’s going on right now. Only time will tell the full impact.
Alcohol has become increasingly popular since the pandemic began, 55% more popular, according to sales statistics for late March when compared to the same period last year. And there are only three factors which can explain this. People who already drank are drinking more. People who didn’t drink are now drinking. And people who used to drink but stopped have started drinking again.
For many in the third category, this would be considered a relapse.
Ideally, anyone dependent on alcohol who quit drinking would maintain abstinence. But when faced with severe stress, particularly early in recovery, people can relapse. And trying to survive a deadly viral pandemic while avoiding people and experiencing economic hardship is about as stressful as things can get. This set of factors is a big reason why people relapse. Stress elicits unwanted emotions, and anyone experienced with drugs or alcohol knows they’re capable of temporarily vanquishing those.
Now, we’re starting to see reports of people in recovery relapsing during these times. Isolation is proving to be a harmful factor in a community based on fellowship and group meetings. Like every other aspect of our healthcare system, the treatment and recovery support systems were ill-prepared for this pandemic. Many people are avoiding rehabs and AA meetings during these times, for obvious reasons. These factors all contribute to the increased numbers.
There’s even some speculation that the stimulus checks issued to Americans could be fueling the fire, undoubtedly aiding some in obtaining drugs. Not only is there no way to track this data, but it would also be useless and doesn’t show why things got worse as there was arguably more money in circulation before COVID-19.
As stay at home measures relax, and things begin to return to normal, we should start to get an idea of the scope of the damage. Even if we had all the data right now, it wouldn’t be accurate as many who’ve relapsed haven’t enrolled in addiction treatment services, which is the only way we know to count them as a data point. Hopefully, enough treatment facilities will have made it through this crisis to handle the demand effectively.
Joseph Kertis is an experienced healthcare professional turned journalist. His experience in the field of substance abuse and addiction recovery provides a unique insight into one of our Nation’s most challenging epidemics. He utilizes this knowledge in his writing to give an expert viewpoint that spreads awareness through education. He is a featured author of the healthcare websites Addicted.org & ECDOL.