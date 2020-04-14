If we were visiting in my living room, this is what I would say to you: For 23 years, I’ve seen the kindness of people every day! One day I may have someone walk through our doors with a $1,000 donation, and the next day, a 7-year old who held a food drive at his/her Birthday party. The next day, someone going through a life-altering situation in their life having to ask for help feeding their family. They don’t want to be there, but their life changed in a matter of days.
Most of us who live paycheck-to-paycheck know what I’m talking about. Some have less than a week’s worth of food in their cupboards.
In normal times, thanks to the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank’s fantastic staff — 1,250 unbelievable volunteers who give about 32,000 hours of their time annually — and our angels who help us out financially, we’re able to take care of people!
So here’s where we’re at amid the COVID-19 situation:
In the last 25 days, I’ve personally returned about 2,000 phone calls from people needing food, comfort, needing to know how to get other specialized services, and people wanting to know how they can help their neighbors and friends. It has been rewarding because our whole community is chipping in and making our job easier — bless you all! We could never do this alone, folks, it takes us all.
All food pantries are still running, providing curbside service to those who need food. Normally in the food bank world, we’re huggy, touchy, feely; but we’ve put that on hold for now. We are going to need these wonderful emotions when this is all over!
We generally provide food and non-food product to 100 partner programs in our 18,000 square-mile service area. These programs provide services ranging such as food boxes, daycare services, mentoring, meals for people with disabilities, seniors, and people without a home. Providing these essentials frees up dollars for these programs to do what they do best; to make our kids better and adults stronger. From Crescent to Christmas Valley, Tulelake to
Keno and Bly to Lakeview, we’re increasing the number of pounds of food to primarily pantry food programs by 30%.
We’ve established satellite programs with Sky Lakes Outpatient Center, the Senior Center, DHS, Dorris Lyon’s Club Food Assistance Program, Klamath Community College, Oregon Tech, Tulelake Family Resource Center, Sanford Medical Clinic, Eagle Ridge High School, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon Childhood Development Center. These additional sites ensure people have food for their clients, who may not have the ability to make it to established pantry sites.
Please know we can’t provide everything. However, if your grandma living on a fixed income, or people going through a temporary financial crisis, can get a little food assistance they can buy what we can’t provide, stretching that food budget. You can’t pay half your rent, auto insurance, or prescription expenses. Really, the only variable in your monthly income is your food budget.
For those who have lost their jobs temporarily, don’t wait to get food assistance! Don’t be afraid to ask for a little help. As I’ve always said, “Make a withdrawal now, and you can make a deposit when you get back on your feet.”
I can’t even begin to tell you how many people who have needed help got back on their feet and started donating money; bringing their kids in to sort food, holding food drives, or dropped a few food items at our location.
We can’t hold food drives, not yet. We will get there when this pandemic is over. We will be asking for non-perishable food to replenish our warehouse. At that time, know that for every 1,000 pounds of food donated saves us $1,250. That is food we don’t have to purchase. The monetary donations fill the gaps of other products you can’t throw in a food drive barrel such as meat, produce, and bread.
What you should also know about your local Food Bank; we have all assets and no debt. What does that mean to those who give? Nearly 94% of every dollar directly benefits the people we serve. This community owns the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank — it’s yours!
You own the building, fleet of vehicles, forklifts, commercial freezers and refrigerators, and all other parts of our operation.
We need cash right now. It allows us to buy food and other basic needs like shampoo, toothpaste, toilet paper – it’s important. Every other day things change with regard to the COVID-19 virus, but I want you to know we can do this. Your cash donations will be spent with the businesses that have supported this
community and the people we serve, for years. I’m making sure all dollars received are spent locally; infusing money back into this great community we all call home.
I normally send out personal letters of thanks every quarter, this year I’m a bit behind — please forgive me. Just know I’m forever grateful for what you’ve done, what you are doing and what you will continue to do to help!
If you need assistance go to www.klamathfoodbank.org for food pantry schedules.
If you want to help visit www.klamathfoodbank.org and make a secure online donation. Or send a check to: Klamath Food Bank, PO Box 317, Klamath Falls, OR. 97601.
Niki Sampson is the executive director of the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank, which provides food pantries, produce connection sites, and food donation sites across an 18,000 square-mile service area in Southern Oregon and Northern California.