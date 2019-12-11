A few years ago a group of teenagers decided to drive around Klamath and throw eggs at people late at night. These eggs were in three forms, raw, semi frozen and frozen.
Walking home from work at night, my husband was hit by a semi frozen (we know this because of the welt and he was not as hurt as the people who had been hit by the frozen ones). He had a chance to write a victim's impact statement and we got a letter from one of the offenders.
Well, this is my letter.
You changed my husband that night. He had been the type of man who reached out to people to help. He saw the best in people even when they didn't see it in himself. He smiled, laughed and talked to anyone. I am writing this to you today because my husband now has anxiety so bad that he can't be around the crowds this holiday season any more. He is seeing a councilor and getting help.
I have seen my husband come back from so much. He is the kindest man I know. I hope that you and your friends have grown and learned and will never do anything like this again.
Just so you know, my husband is still affected. As part of your experiment to see what damage they did — you need to add the mental health factor. A good man's light doesn't shine as brightly as it used to. This world needs light.
I know teenagers can be impulsive and not think through their actions. I pray for you a lot. Like I am doing today. I hope that you and my husband both grow and get stronger from this.
I miss my husband and his light. Give light, don't take it. Be blessed.
Brenda Miller
Klamath Falls