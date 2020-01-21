The (Bend) Bulletin
Jan. 18
You may never have visited the Zumwalt Prairie in far eastern Oregon, but it’s a special place. Designated a National Natural Landmark, it’s the largest remaining area of Pacific Northwest bunchgrass prairie in the United States. The Nature Conservancy manages a chunk of the 515-square-mile prairie, and in doing so it’s demonstrated that hunting, cattle and nature can mix, all to the benefit of the prairie, even though some environmentalists might disagree.
Elk are native to the prairie, but they had all but disappeared from the land more than 100 years ago, according to an article on the Oregon Public Broadcasting website. Oregon’s first game warden decided to import new elk in 1912, and by 2015 more than 4,000 of the large members of the deer family roam the area.
That’s too many for the landscape, which is fragile to begin with and must be shared with cattle — which are part of a study being conducted by the conservancy to confirm that well-managed grazing can actually benefit the land. After an unsuccessful effort to persuade the elk to spend less time on the prairie and its fragile soil, ranchers approached the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to allow some hunting there, and the conservancy agreed to participate. The goal is to reduce the elk herd over time until there’s a permanent herd of only about 700 animals left.
The conservancy, meanwhile, limits the number of hunters allowed on its land and has replaced some barbed wire fences with ones more friendly to young elk and other wildlife. And it continues to study the effects both of the cattle and the elk on the land. Among other things, says Chad Dotson, who oversees the conservancy’s elk management efforts on the prairie, it’s already clear that fewer elk moving around more are better for the native aspen than larger herds that linger too long.
Neither the conservancy nor local ranchers want to rid the Zumwalt Prairie of elk, or, for that matter, of cattle. They’re working together to find a balance that benefits all, from elk to cattle to grass, flowers and trees. It’s a work in progress, to be sure, but so far it appears to have demonstrated that environmentalists and cattlemen can work together successfully toward a common goal.