These global climate change protests are really sad to witness. Our young people are being misled by power hungry leaders and educators who are using the young and impressionable to advance their socialist agenda. Why isn't the young Swedish girl taking her message to China and India where pollution is a real problem? It's wrong to tell these young people there is no future for them unless we "do something."
This is an assault against capitalism and all the innovation it has spawned to make our lives better. Why are millions still trying to come across our borders? Is it for a better life or to destroy our values and traditions?
I bet these same young people would not give up their technical devices, their mode of transportation, their health care, their hot showers, their ability to have mom do their laundry, and their warm dry place they live in built with lumber from a tree some logger cut and some planer milled.
What exactly can we do to alter the weather? Nothing.
Vaudine Cullins
Alturas