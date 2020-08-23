You may have noticed a new style of reporting in the pages of this newspaper, thanks in part because I’m new to the editing desk and to the fact that we have a new reporter with some serious new skills.
Alex Schwartz is that reporter. He has jumped headlong into the bottomless pit that is covering water rights, endangered species and other environmental issues in the Klamath Basin.
As someone new to the Basin, I can barely keep my head above water as I try to gather as much information as I can about the Klamath Project and the tendrils it shoots into so many other issues. The Klamath Project, the Klamath lakes and the Klamath River is clearly at the heart of all news in this region, and they are at the heart of the region’s future.
That’s about the only thing I’ve gathered, but luckily Alex has gathered much more.
A bit about him: Alex grew up in Florida and graduated with both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Northwestern University, one of our country’s best journalism schools.
And he has all these additional skills that support his news gathering and his sharp writing. He has a flair for graphic design, which allows him to make great maps and graphics that help get complicated scientific processes through thick skulls like mine. And he really knows his science, a rare trait for a writer.
He’s also a Report for America corps member — one of 225 journalists working in 162 newsrooms across the country to cover under-reported issues. As local news struggles to stay financially viable, especially in rural America, we need to look for new ways to be compensated for our work and Report for America is a promising initiative.
Alex drove the planning for the “Deep Dive into Klamath Water” series, which kicked off last weekend by looking at ancient Lake Modoc and our basin’s geology.
In the future, we’ll look at how area tribes used the lakes, rivers and tributaries. And then we’ll look at how white settlers used water, then how engineers designed the Klamath Project and what goals they had in mind. Then we’ll look at how the Project worked at first, and then we’ll pinpoint what has gone wrong.
Because that’s the common thread I hear from everyone in the basin. The way the system’s water is currently being shared is not good for them personally, and it’s not good for the larger environment and economy.
So to try to make headway on a problem that has vexed so many, we’re trying something new. And the “Deep Dive” stories will be different. A lot of these pieces won’t fit the who-what-when-where-why-how local news template.
Instead, they read a bit like history or science books. And we’re using some big words, some of them even in Latin. O deus. It’s hard work for me to read and edit them, as someone who majored in journalism because it got me out of college chemistry classes.
But there’s value there behind the furrowing of the brow. And that’s why we’re trying something out of the ordinary and challenging readers and interview subjects.
We hope you’re willing to plow through some new vocabulary and tackle some tough science with us. Maybe during this “Deep Dive,” we’ll find some pearls that help move the Klamath Project and the Klamath River forward.
Tim Trainor is editor of the Herald and News.