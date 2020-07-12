My thanks to everyone for their kind welcomes to Klamath Falls. I received countless calls and emails this week after a brief news story announced my arrival.
Many of you offered sound advice, as well as important information about the community I have joined. I’m sure once we can walk unfettered and recognizable down our streets and trails, I’ll meet many more of you.
Stepping into this position after a long time of transition for the Herald & News means I have a lot to answer for. I want to hear more about what you like about the paper and how you want it to change. My ear will be open and remain that way.
A good local paper writes the news, but you make it. It’s a relationship that has to remain balanced, with each side understanding the role of the other.
If we’re doing our job, we’re bound to rankle you every once in awhile. That’s because our job is to poke and prod and downright annoy with questions, requests and demands. That has always been the role of journalism.
But in community media our job is also to support, cheer, publicize and honor — to find what is unique and special about this place and share it with one another and the wider world. We’re going to be better at both.
One thing I will take immediate action on is this opinion page. Flipping back on weeks and months of letters and opinions is not a good look. Without a dedicated editor in this position, we didn’t scrutinize letters as we should have. Things got a bit out of hand. I vow that this space will become more professional, more reasonable, more helpful, less hateful.
We will allow everyone their voice their opinions. But those opinions will be concise, factual, useful for community discussion and free from personal attacks and insults. We are friends and neighbors here. In this space we can disagree with one another with respect.
Going forward, all letter writers will be contacted to verify their identity before publication. And we’re going to send more letters back, asking writers to push past name calling and predictable partisanship to their valuable, personal perspective. It may take some time, but we’ll get there.
We will have more voices from inside our community and from neighboring towns. Opinions from Washington D.C., and New York City will be published when they add something to the discussion, but expect to see them here less frequently. I do see value in continuing to publish perspectives from editorial boards in Portland, Salem, Bend, Medford and elsewhere about state issues. Even if you disagree, understanding fellow Oregonians is important and often interesting.
Other changes will be made as the Herald & News reengages. Your recommendations and ideas will play a major factor, so don’t hesitate to reach out.
You’ve already had an impact on my hairdo. A surprising majority of callers and emailers came out in favor of keeping my long locks, which went feral during quarantine. I’m as shocked as you are, but will abide by your decision. Listening to the community is the most important part of this job.
If you want to talk about anything the paper has done or should do, call me at 541-885-4437 or email ttrainor@heraldandnews.com.
-Tim Trainor is editor of the Herald and News.