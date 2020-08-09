Nothing would make America feel more normal than a return to school this fall. The big yellow buses, first bell in morning homeroom, colorful backpacks, superhero lunchboxes and football games on Friday nights. That’s September for most American families.
But this September is not like any September in recent memory. The country remains in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has slowly spread into many rural parts of Oregon and the country at large.
And while our health professionals have made great strides in reducing the lethality of the disease, an explosion of cases could still stress our system and lead to unnecessary death. We must remain vigilant.
Yet we know how damaging it is for students to remain out of the classroom. At school, students are happier, healthier, better fed, more active, more social, more themselves.
In school, they are on a path to greater self-control and self-reliance and a more successful adulthood. And when children are at school or day care, parents can be happier and more financially productive.
Pediatricians say it is critical for students to get back to school as soon as it safe. And we have said as a county and society that education is the key to future success. So the nation’s students — from preschoolers to PhD candidates — suffer when our education system is shuttered.
And ask anyone who’s done it, a virtual education is currently not as good as an in-person one.
We must advocate for, and work toward, for a return to the classroom. But we must also understand that a lot of work must be done, and a lot of questions must be answered, before that is possible. In Klamath County, that return is just weeks away.
Obviously, it’s very difficult to plan in advance during these fast-changing times. But it’s disappointing that local educators and school administrators across the country have received little guidance about how best to reopen. And they have few extra resources on hand to do it as safe as possible.
There is no fast, free, easy system in place to test for COVID-19 at each school. There is no financial remuneration for teachers who cannot stand before a classroom full of lovely but germ-ridden children. There has been no investment in improving air circulation in school buildings. There is no liability coverage currently written into law.
That makes it difficult to do what we need to do: Open schools safely.
Can we do it? Here are just a few of the questions we must be able to answer:
n What do administrators do if a teacher tests positive for COVID-19?
n Is the teacher required to quarantine for two weeks? Do all of their students need to get tested? Do all of the students need to quarantine? Does everyone in each of those students’ families need to get tested?
n Who pays for all of that?
n Can the district find a substitute teacher willing to fill-in for two weeks in a classroom of possibly infected students?
n What if your child tests positive? Does every student and teacher your child has been around have to quarantine?
n What if a bus driver, janitor, administrator tests positive?
n What if parents can’t get their kids to school for half-day instruction?
n What if parents have to work, but have no childcare options?
n What if students can’t/don’t do their online work?
And on and on and on.
Opening schools is critical, but very difficult. The current rules put in place by the state make it highly unlikely that many will be open this fall. Districts don’t have the time and resources to meet these late, and mostly reasonable, demands.
And schools are just this month’s complicated problem. After September comes and goes, the country will soon gear up for a national election. Now is the time to make plans for how to do that safely.
When we’re still trying to make crucial decisions just weeks in advance, it’s often too late.