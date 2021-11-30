In this season of giving, many of us set aside money to support causes that improve our community and our world.
There are many such causes here in the Basin that need and deserve that support, from the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank, to the the Gospel Mission, to your church of choice.
But on GivingTuesday, I’d like to add one more worthy cause to your list: local journalism.
As the news industry has changed over the last decades, local newsrooms have seen significant reductions in staff and resources. But we know the issues facing the basin — and the need for quality, fact-based reporting about those issues — has only increased in those intervening decades.
That’s why we’re asking for your help.
Subscribing, both to our print and digital products, is a great way to support our work and we appreciate each and every reader who does. There are tens of thousands of you, and the number of digital subscribers grows every month as readers decide that local reporting costs money to produce and is crucial to their community.
This week we created a new fund that gives readers the opportunity to directly support our journalism. We’ve made it as easy as possible to make a donation in just a few clicks at https://givebutter.com/Klamath.
The funds we raise through this campaign will stay completely in the newsroom, allowing us to add staff, take on special projects, answer more of your questions, raise more of your concerns and capture more life in the Basin.
But we’re not just sitting here with our hand out. On our end, we’re hustling to find new ways to do high quality work. That includes a partnership with Report for America, which helps pay the salaries of two talented reporters in our newsroom. We also partnered with MIT to produce a series of in-depth stories on the environmental health of the basin, which will debut via a brand-new website in the next month. We can’t wait to share if with you, and we hope you agree that it’s valuable work.
Millions of people read our stories each year, and financial assistance from each will help keep us a viable and vibrant concern for another 100 years. Few businesses in the Klamath Basin have lasted longer than the Herald and News, and we’re doing everything we can to remain a community staple for another century to come.
Please consider donating today. Any amount will help, and your donation will be tax deductible. We’re very grateful for your support and wish you a wonderful holiday season.
- Tim Trainor is editor of the Herald and News. Reach him at ttrainor@heraldandnews.com.