When I first arrived to the Herald and News, the feedback I got most from people inside and outside the newsroom was that I had to get my arms around the opinion page, especially the letters to the editor section.
Spurred by a political environment where both sides have turned up the temperature on nasty rhetoric, the tenor of the conversation was often cruel. Complicated, tense and emotionally-charged social movements like Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter pushed the volume even higher. Letters became personal attacks, name calling was rife, opinions were passed off as facts.
So I made clear when I arrived here that we would try another tact with the page, asking letter writers to push past partisan rants to instead offer their personal, unique viewpoints. While doing so, we asked that they sidestep attacks, name-calling, hyperbole and exaggeration.
We’ve made progress on that front. It’s not perfect yet and never will be. But we’ve improved. And the page is more professional and community minded. We hope more people will now feel comfortable submitting their thoughts, since they know the discussion has some guardrails.
Still, as with any change, there has been pushback. We’ve received a few cancellations and lost advertisers who claim we’ve censored their views when we said their letters wouldn’t run exactly as they wished.
To some extent, they’re right. It is censorship of a kind. The whole business of journalism and editing is built around distilling large and complicated subjects to manageable bites of the most pertinent information. Sometimes, that means editing letters so that they are as clear as possible to as many people as possible.
We’re also not here to manufacture fear or propagate falsehoods. The best we can do is provide clear, true information in our news pages and interesting, thoughtful ideas on the opinion page.
For people who are looking for additional clarity on the kinds of letters we’re looking for, here are few recommendations:
1) The best letters consider solutions for shared problems. And the best of the best are often new solutions that no one has read before. Feel free to suggest something out of the ordinary. It might fire some new synapses in brains across the basin.
2) The best letters are local. The Herald and News has no influence on national politics and we’re just one voice from the wilderness when it comes to Salem. But letter writers can really make a change in their city and county if they make strong arguments about local issues. It’s where we as a publisher have the most power, and it’s where your voices carry the most weight.
3) This may seem counterintuitive, but the best letters focus on opinions and not facts. We’re not going to publish a letter about the strange cocktail of backyard ingredients you mixed to keep you safe from COVID. But if you think America should instead put its efforts into fighting heart disease, which kills many more Americans, that’s an interesting perspective that we’d be excited to publish and allow other readers to debate if you’re onto something or not.
4) The best letters are invitations. In this world of polemic politics, the best way to get others to consider your argument, and maybe come over to your side, is to give consideration to opposing views. Letters to the editor are a way to break out of our personal bubbles and reach into the homes and thoughts of people who may be different than ourselves. That requires removing jargon and acronyms and inside burns that are known to you and your crew, but maybe not to the wider community.
Here are some other changes in the works for our opinion section:
n A Herald and News Opinion Facebook page where your letters can be read by more people, while making sure it is kept separate from our news product.
n We’re interested in reaching out to local writers who can give our opinion page additional breadth. If you know a local farmer who can tell a good yarn, a teacher who has the pulse of area kids, a novelist who needs a break from their opus, a local retiree who has led a life that defies belief, please pass their names on to me or reach out yourself. One goal is to collect a stable of local columnists who can help keep our opinion page as varied and as local as possible.
I think if we all pitch in and play by the rules, we can create a resource that makes life better in Klamath County.
Tim Trainor is editor of the Herald and News. He can be reached at 541-885-4437 or ttrainor@heraldandnews.com.