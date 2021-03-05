In today’s edition, we mark one year since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Klamath County.
It was a discovery that changed all our lives, upended our day-to-day routines, canceled many trips and plans, and sent our personal and work lives into a tailspin.
For many, this has been a year that has felt like a lifetime.
We’ve missed friends and family, school and vacation. We’ve missed graduations and births, weddings and funerals.
We spent way too much time worrying if we had enough toilet paper and dried beans. We’ve washed our hands enough times to rub off a few layers of skin. And I think it’s fair to say we’ve all gone too long without a good hug.
It’s a year of a lifetime. And hopefully it’s one we’ll never experience again.
To help remember and make sense of this year, we’re starting a short series about COVID in Klamath County. Reporter Alex Schwartz kicked it off today with his front page piece about how the virus impacted the health of Klamath County.
In successive weekends we’ll look at other aspects of COVID’s impact on the county.
Reporter Holly Dillemuth will look at how the virus disrupted local education, throwing off learning for a generation of students but also speeding up a long-needed technological advancement in schools.
Reporter Becca Robbins will unpack COVID’s impact on the Klamath County economy. Some industries, like restaurants and hotels, have seen a crushing decline in business. Others, like hardware stores and groceries, have done very well as customers transferred spending in their direction.
Many Klamath County residents in the labor force saw their worklives change. Some lost their jobs entirely, while almost everyone had to adapt their normal operations to COVID’s new reality.
Alex’s story looks at the human impact of the virus, and there is no doubt that it was devastating both locally and worldwide.
The lucky ones among us lost a year. The unlucky ones lost their lives.
54 Klamath County residents died with the virus.
Many were medically vulnerable people, many were elderly. All of them had their health in our hands as we made our own decisions about whether to wear masks or avoid large gatherings or keep our distance — or not.
We can look back on our year and wish we’d done things differently — as an individual, a company, a state, nation and world. There were plenty of missed opportunities, overreactions and underplaying of critical information.
This thing ain’t over yet. Not even close. It’s likely to be with us for another year, if not more. And it will not end with a ticker tape parade and a V-Day celebration of kissing in the streets. It will end with a slow and steady whimper of vaccinated, masked people stopping the virus from spreading to its next host.
But it will never again be as overwhelming and all-consuming as it was in 2020. So it’s worth recalling what a long, strange trip it’s been, and that we’re all due some appreciation for the sacrifice we’ve made for the greater good.
— Tim Trainor is editor of the Herald and News. Reach him at 541-885-4437 or ttrainor@heraldandnews.com.