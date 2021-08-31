This marks the third and final time that I have written my formal goodbyes as a journalist – an industry in which I never thought I would work to begin with, yet alone find enough success to be welcomed back repeatedly…but this time I mean it!
Sure, I had dabbled in writing for school newspapers in high school and college, but never was it a career focus. Yet, here I am, seven years later stepping away from a career that has been extraordinarily good to me in so many ways. First with the Lake County Examiner in Lakeview, and then with the Herald & News since 2016; the time has flown by writing countless articles, editorials and producing video content and podcasts for both publications.
In my tenure with both newspapers I have served as a staff reporter, multimedia journalist, copy editor, videographer, photographer, online editor, sports editor, managing editor, and arts & entertainment journalist. It was in the latter where I feel like I found my niche, covering upcoming community events while profiling the arts and artists comprising the Klamath Basin’s many unique offerings through the Limelighter section every Friday. Writing about concerts, plays, dance recitals, parades, festivals and films has been an extraordinary way to reconnect to my roots and celebrate the arts – something that I thought would be my true career, and in a place far different from here.
See, I didn’t go to journalism school, I don’t hold a journalism degree. I took the odd twisting path of studying aviation in college only to veer sharply towards the entertainment industry in Los Angeles. I worked in music, film, social media and videogames for years, until the work dried up. Stuck in the odd position of being jobless and “overqualified” for everything available – I pursued opportunities elsewhere across the United States.
It was late one night that I spotted a job listing for a sports reporter needed at a newspaper in Oregon, and being a Eugene native, I thought that might be a cool quasi-homecoming. After all, the entire time I had been in L.A. I had written freelance for various newspapers, magazines and websites – mostly college sports and music reviews. On a whim I sent off a few articles and didn’t think anything more of it, until a phone call a few days later from the newspaper’s general manager changed my life forever. Within a few minutes I was offered the job, which I perhaps too promptly accepted without first researching further.
Afterwards, much to my surprise, the job I had applied for was in fact not in Lake Oswego as I had originally thought, but Lakeview. Bit of a stark contrast, Portland suburbs and Eastern Oregon. While the shift from Hollywood to cattle country was a tad jarring, the learning experience was unrivaled. Blessed with the opportunity to learn on the job, my skills grew rapidly into becoming the journalist I was until today. Most exciting was the opportunity to further develop my skills as a filmmaker, put to good use here in Klamath Falls but even more so in Lake County where I produced over a thousand videos during my tenure.
New opportunities to focus solely on film have emerged, and I must say my formal goodbyes for a third time to my days as a newspaper journalist. I had tried to step away before, twice in fact, but somehow always got dragged back to a business I have never intended to join. It may not have been the Portland relocation I had first envisioned, but it has been an incredible ride, one in which I am eternally grateful to the people of both Klamath and Lake County for permitting me to cover their daily experiences in such intricate detail.
Thank you to those who took the time to read, comment, and participate over the last seven years. As a writer my ultimate goal was to spark a dialogue, whether good or bad and with as few typos as possible, about a topic – something based on direct feedback was overwhelmingly achieved.
While I am enthused about new opportunities, it is bittersweet to step away from being one of the longest tenured staff at the Herald & News. Who knows where life may take us beyond the intended path; if nothing else the experience has taught me to not be afraid to detour when new opportunities arise. So, for the third time here are my formal goodbyes, perhaps fourth time will be the charm?