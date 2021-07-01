Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Fireworks are not banned in Oregon or Klamath County or Klamath Falls, but everyone agrees that they're a bad idea this year.

Especially this Fourth of July holiday — which comes on the heels of record-breaking heat wave and amid a record-breaking drought — it's much smarter to keep your sparklers in your pocket and find different ways to celebrate.

Fireworks are an American tradition, but let's rethink that, at least for this year.

And yet, they remain legal to buy and to light without a permit, as long as they follow Oregon law, which bans anything that flies through the air, explodes or behaves in an uncontrolled and unpredictable manner.

Other fireworks can be used with a permit from the state Fire Marshal’s Office, including bottle rockets, Roman candles and firecrackers.

Of course, that doesn’t stop intrepid patriots from crossing state lines to procure the aforementioned flying/exploding devices and setting them off in your neighborhood without the required permit. (Bringing them into the state in the first place is illegal, too, by the way.)

