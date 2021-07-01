Fireworks are not banned in Oregon or Klamath County or Klamath Falls, but everyone agrees that they're a bad idea this year.
Especially this Fourth of July holiday — which comes on the heels of record-breaking heat wave and amid a record-breaking drought — it's much smarter to keep your sparklers in your pocket and find different ways to celebrate.
Fireworks are an American tradition, but let's rethink that, at least for this year.
---
And yet, they remain legal to buy and to light without a permit, as long as they follow Oregon law, which bans anything that flies through the air, explodes or behaves in an uncontrolled and unpredictable manner.
Other fireworks can be used with a permit from the state Fire Marshal’s Office, including bottle rockets, Roman candles and firecrackers.
Of course, that doesn’t stop intrepid patriots from crossing state lines to procure the aforementioned flying/exploding devices and setting them off in your neighborhood without the required permit. (Bringing them into the state in the first place is illegal, too, by the way.)