Across the nation, pundits are using a troublingly-descriptive phrase to describe communities that can no longer sustain a community news organization: “news deserts.”
This has been happening in communities large and small for nearly a decade now. Direct subscriber support diminishes, creating a situation in which advertising support also declines. Yet, many in the community continue to believe that there are other, non-traditional sources for local news — Facebook, for instance.
In these news desert communities, it’s often too late when readers realize that the producers of that Facebook content are the local news organizations that they abandoned. Facebook, Google and others are aggregators that use locally-produced content and monetize it for their own benefit. And when the content is gone, Facebook and Google are not coming into the community to gather news on its behalf.
Further, there are a large number of individuals who are drive-by news consumers who view a handful of articles online without contributing financially to the expense of gathering that news. HeraldandNews.com had 121,265 unique visitors in October — far more than our number of subscribers. So, obviously, there remains a demand for local news in this market.
While some may not regularly consume local news, and that is certainly their right, the impact of a news desert is incredibly far-reaching, regardless of a community-member’s reading habits. Studies have shown that in news deserts, taxes are higher, there’s lower voter turnout and more corruption in local government. And in some ways, there are even greater consequences.
Communities without a local news organization lose a sense of identity, often breaking the ties that hold it together. Despite their protestations to the contrary, Facebook is not an organization well known for unifying communities. Instead, there appears to be solid evidence that Facebook tears us apart. That company, and others in Silicon Valley, are not the answer for the Klamath Basin.
But one answer resides in a buried section in a larger bill before Congress next week. It takes a step toward protecting local news organizations, and by extension, protecting the communities that they serve. It’s called the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, and it would provide publishers with tax credits to bolster staffs and better provide news coverage in their respective communities.
If passed, it would help pay journalists, who are often the only people sitting in the audience during local city and county meetings. Their mere presence serves as a reminder to local government that someone’s watching.
There’s much more to be done, of course. A lot of hard work is necessary to sustain local news organizations. Unfortunately, reality dictates that because these are businesses, newsrooms aren’t flush with staff who can dig as deeply as once was possible. Every community member has an ownership and a stake in that.
For everyone’s best interest, community members should think deeply about the value of the local newspaper — at just over a quarter a day online. Without your support of the news-gathering process, there will likely come a day when there are fiscal problems in local government, taxes are through the roof, and you will wish that someone had told you about this earlier when you could have done something about it.
Support the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, and if you’re not a subscriber to this local news organization, please sign up today. It’s a small investment that will save you money in the long run.
If local journalism doesn’t get the help it needs, there will be more blank pages in the future.