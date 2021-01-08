The events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 are still ringing in heads across the nation. The day is bound for infamy, alongside Pearl Harbor and 9/11 as dates when a dark shadow rolled across America, leaving death and destruction, sadness and confusion in their wake.
The difference, of course, is that this wound was self-inflicted.
It was red-blooded Americans who attacked the people they voted into Congress. It was our neighbors who trashed our Capitol. It was American voters attempting to negate the votes of their own countrymen, hoping to choose our leaders by violence and threat and concocted theory rather than the ballot box.
It’s disturbing to see such undemocratic violence in the world’s greatest democracy. It’s disturbing to see our newly elected U.S. Representative, Cliff Bentz, vote to challenge the electoral college vote in the same election that put him into office. How can we trust him to uphold the Constitution and our democracy, if he uses one of his first votes to undermine it? Our leaders must throw off the yokes they have fastened upon themselves: subservience to their political party and slavish adherence to their pet philosophies.
Our leaders must recommit to working for the good of the nation. They must recommit to listening to and working for everyone. No more can we vote for people whose sole goal is to defeat the other side: to string them up and lock them up and give their backers the joy of wallowing in the tears of others. What kind of person desires power because it means others will suffer?
But it’s not just our leaders who must recommit. We must do it, too. No matter our political persuasion, Americans from sea to shining sea must use this event to reset the current political moment. We must recommit to the democratic system, to election integrity, to supporting the peaceful transition of power. We must recommit to searching out true facts, not just information that tells us everything we believe is right. If we wish to avoid more civil strife, we must not reduce ourselves — and reduce others — to a one-word political label. We are all more than that, and we are all Americans.
Jan. 6 showed what our country is right now. It’s not a pretty sight.
It’s our duty to save it.