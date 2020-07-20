State auditors were in the middle of an audit of the Employment Department’s computer upgrade when the pandemic hit. Auditors put it on hold. They didn’t want to put more strain on the department as it struggled to handle thousands of unemployment claims.
But a letter to the department from auditors last week had two themes. The department has done a good job recently in planning the upgrade and adhering to state procedures.
Encouraging.
It also said: “However, the program faces significant risks.”
Worrying.
A legislative report that we wrote about last week had already highlighted the history of the failure to upgrade the system after the last recession. The auditor letter reinforces those concerns.
The phrase “significant risks” in the auditor letter is common in reviews of complicated projects. What matters is how the employment department responds. Does it take the risks seriously?
Is that needless worry on our part? We don’t think so. We’ll tell you why. There are two reasons.
Sometimes Oregon government does not take such warnings seriously. In 2013, we read the monthly, independent consultant reports about a project known as Cover Oregon. They were filled with warnings colored red and labeled risky about pulling off the state’s health insurance website exchange by its fall deadline. We spoke on the phone with the project’s director about the reports at that time. He reassured us that that was just the kind of thing such reports do. Then-state Sen. Dennis Richardson (he later became secretary of state) raised similar concerns. Cover Oregon flopped and cost the state about $300 million.
The second reason is that state has known about the computer problems at the employment department for a long time. Previous state audits highlighted them years ago. “Those audits predicted the problems OED is now experiencing with unemployment claims if the modernization project was not carried out promptly,” State Sen. Kim Thatcher wrote this week. She is a Republican who is running for secretary of state.
We should note the bulk of the auditor’s letter addressed issues that the department has seemed to get right. It then mentions at least two risk areas. One is personnel. Staff turnover has been a recurring problem for the computer upgrade. And there has been more turnover recently. “From January to April 2020, staff filling six positions on the Modernization Program team have left, though two of these positions have since been filled. In addition, on July 1, 2020, the OED Modernization Director left the program,” the letter points out. How can the department pull off this project if it can’t keep key staff?
The other key risk area identified in the letter is the timeline. It’s difficult to estimate the timeline on complicated, technological upgrades. That’s no surprise. But it can lead to unanticipated additional costs, particularly as the department struggles to cope with the workload from the pandemic.
Unemployed Oregonians are not getting their unemployment checks in part because the department did not successfully carry out the upgrade of its computer system after the last recession. Oregon legislators and Gov. Kate Brown need to do a better job of tracking the upgrade’s progress. Take the significant risks seriously.