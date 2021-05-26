In this Legislature, when a bill has bipartisan supporters it tells you something. Oregon Senate Bill 868 would strip the power to appoint the state forester from the Oregon Forestry Board and hand the authority to the governor.
State Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, joined Democrats as a sponsor of the bill.
The Oregon Forestry Department, run by the board, has been a financial mess. It’s been a managerial mess. And it’s a mess that needs cleaning up. An Oregonian article in The Bulletin summed it up.
A department that oversees forest policy is going to be kindling for controversy. It also has not kept up in collecting wildfire costs from federal agencies. It had a backlog of $100 million in collections in 2019. Legislators got so worried about the department’s financial state they demanded a monthly memo from the state forester to outline what it was doing to climb out of the mess. If that wasn’t enough, there’s the matter of a $1 billion lawsuit made by counties who claim the state didn’t do enough to sell timber. The state forester resigned a few weeks ago.
The leaders of most state agencies report to the governor. The state forester reports to the state forestry board, instead. There’s nothing inherently wrong with that relationship. It could work. It hasn’t worked well in Oregon.
Some people won’t like handing more power to Oregon’s governor, which this bill would do, in a way. But it does also hand the governor more responsibility for ensuring the department fixes problems. When Gov. Brown got more involved in overseeing the state’s Department of Human Services, it helped. Maybe, SB 868 would lead to improvements at the Forestry Department.