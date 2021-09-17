It has been a long string of tough times for everybody, so how about a little of the good stuff: the Herald and News has been chosen as one of five rural media outlets across the country to receive a $20,000 grant from Microsoft and Report for America.
The chunk of change from the company’s Rural Journalism Initiative pilot program will stay entirely in our newsroom and help pay the salaries of our two Report for America fellows: environment reporter Alex Schwartz and photographer Arden Barnes.
But it’s not just cash heading to the Basin. Our small newsroom will also get some legal aid, training, mentorship and even some software expertise from the company, which will help make us a more efficient and productive operation.
And I want to make clear: The funds have no influence on the stories we write or the kinds of stories we write. The dollars help us pay people to do journalism in the Klamath Basin. We answer to no one outside the newsroom about how we spend our time, what we investigate and what we publish.
But this new grant isn’t the only philanthropic award to benefit journalism in the Basin. We’ve told you about Report for America, a joint project of Google News Lab and The GroundTruth Project, which places journalists into local newsrooms across the U.S. to report on under-covered issues. Both Barnes and Schwartz are here via that program, and we couldn’t have access to their skills without the funding support of RFA.
But here’s some more good news: The Herald and News and Alex Schwartz have also been chosen as one of five participants of a first MIT journalism fellowship. We’re going to use the funds and expertise from that program to produce an incredible work of journalism, ready to hit the presses and your screens by Nov. 1. Keep an eye out for more on that soon.
Launched earlier this year, the fellowship provides scientific, design and financial support to outstanding journalists in local newsrooms. With that support, they develop high-impact work that connects local perspectives and values with climate change science and solutions. We can’t wait to show you the final product, which seems really apropos for the Basin after this devastating year of wildfires and drought.
Obviously, these are tough times for newspapers and local journalism in general. Nationwide, newsroom employment has dropped by half in the last 15 years and 2,100 newsrooms have closed during that time, according to Poynter. The COVID-19 pandemic sure hasn’t helped. Roughly 11,000 newsroom jobs were lost just in the last year as advertising dollars cratered when businesses and events had to shut their doors.
Local subscribers and advertisers remain the foundation of our business and critical to our future success. But we’re committed to looking under every rock for funds we can use to tell the Basin’s stories. We know that if we don’t do that work, no one else will.
But good reporting requires good reporters, and good reporters require a living wage and a supportive team. These fellowships and grants help us do that.
We’re hiring for another reporter. Know a good writer who is plugged into the community? Have them get in touch.
— Tim Trainor is editor of the Herald and News. Contact him a ttrainor@heraldandnews.com or call 541-885-4437.