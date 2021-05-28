Close to the date of an election it can be a gamble to mail in your ballot. A week ahead is probably safe to ensure it gets delivered on time to be counted. Beyond that, it’s a guessing game. Safer to drop it off in person.
House Bill 3291 would provide more certainty for voters. If your ballot is postmarked by Election Day and arrives to be counted not later than seven days after Election Day, it gets counted.
The bill has passed the Oregon House largely along party lines. The bill now moves to the Senate.
State Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond, voted against the bill in the House. He told us he was concerned it might cause complications. Some mailed ballots are not postmarked and at least some county clerks would have to get a scanner to check barcodes, he said.
He’s right. That will create some issues. But we believe county clerks can get it sorted out, ensure more ballots get properly counted and voters will have a bit more clarity.