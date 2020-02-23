Here’s an easy quiz: If the state of Oregon could save some $790,000 by not making public assistance payments to people who don’t deserve them, should it do it?
Answer: Yes, of course.
The federal government has a program called Do Not Pay to help identify ineligible recipients of programs that are federally funded and state administered. Think Medicaid. That’s a big one. The bottom line is that the state of Oregon should use Do Not Pay more.
How do we know? The Oregon Secretary of State’s Office produced another reminder Wednesday of why that office is so important and, perhaps, why so many candidates are running to lead it.
In Oregon, the office houses the state’s primary independent auditors. They go through state agencies and audit both financial records and performance issues.
On Wednesday, the audits division released a report looking at a better way both the Department of Human Services and the Oregon Housing Authority can detect, prevent and recover improper payments.
It’s by using — Do Not Pay. Auditors were able to identify more than $790,000 costs the state could avoid while only spending a fraction of that amount. The return was $286 in savings for every $1 spent.
The state has been working on lining up its data to work better with Do Not Pay. The auditors recommended it push ahead. Both DHS and OHA agree with all the recommendations that the auditors made.
Do Not Pay works by matching up possible recipients of payments to other government records. The state already does some of that. But some records are only available through the federal government’s Do Not Pay program.
Record matching like this produces some false results. For instance, Social Security numbers can be incorrectly entered. There can also be problems when parents and their children have the same first and last names. As long as the state checks further before cutting off somebody’s benefits, using Do Not Pay should be better for everyone — except people who are trying to cheat the system.