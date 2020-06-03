People en masse have expressed opinions in the Klamath Basin over the past several days in very public manners — but whether anyone in a position to make immediate substantive change actually listened is yet to be seen.
From a massive convoy stretching from the state border to Klamath Falls calling for better water allocation for the agricultural industry Friday morning, to a late-night protest Sunday evening demanding social justice for perceived systemic racism, and several additional rallies and protests sandwiched in-between ... it was a busy weekend for free speech.
What, if anything, comes from any of these events we may not know for a while, but at least the Klamath Basin managed to escape from at-times testy incidents relatively unscathed — save for one tragic vehicle accident on Friday.
While elsewhere in the country chaos has ensued as protest movements reach a fervor, Klamath maintained order. While America at present seems a tinderbox on the cusp of explosion for a multitude of causations in ways not collectively seen since 1968, Klamath County managed general cordiality and patience amidst civil unrest, and all involved deserve credit for that regardless of which side of the issues they stand.
The common thread from events regardless of ideological stance is that, at this time, sadly there are no winners. Plenty have taken to social media for a victory lap, but over what? No proverbial battle has been won, yet. No legislative action has been taken, no criminal sentences, no complete state reopening, no drastic change in water rights. Every grievance stated to date remains, at best, pending.
While there were some scattered dissenters, activities were mostly held in lockstep, but Sunday evening’s Black Lives Matter protest at Sugarman’s Corner was another matter. A peaceful protest had already taken place earlier that day. On Saturday a rally demanding a return to some form of normal life such as church services, among other grievances, also remained civil. But things could have gotten very ugly on Sunday evening.
Word of the protest spread quickly via social media with what has been proven to be unfounded rumors of people brought in via bus as paid protesters — or worse, Antifa — rather than the mostly local organic protest that it became. In response some businesses chose to shutter, fearing a repeat of violent protests that emerged in Portland and Eugene in recent days. Many local residents chose to defend businesses by any means necessary, much of that crowd arriving armed with an assortment of weapons for intimidation purposes and possibly some ready to actually use them.
Klamath Falls Police Chief David Henslee utilized social media in an effort to quell looming violence, acknowledging the rights and perspectives of each side and sharing sympathies, including a response to the viral video of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers that has sparked national outrage. “We have seen the video and were quite frankly, appalled,” stated Henslee.
The protest itself on Sunday seemed ultimately anticlimactic. The Black Lives Matter crowd consisted of some from out-of-town intermingled with local residents, much of them students. On opposing street corners were crowds of local citizens, many armed but mostly content to mock, intimidate, and otherwise drown out the protesters. Many brought flags, either American or promoting President Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign. A large police presence throughout the evening made the massive collection of weapons on display by private residents seem unnecessary.
After traversing all four corners, intermingling with the crowd while taking photos and video, I saw not one single weapon among the Black Lives Matter protesters. They were armed with cardboard signs and their personal motivations to speak out. If there were Antifa members present, they made no effort to make their presence known, the antithesis of that organization’s methods.
In response to showing up with signs to demand justice for systemic racism that has plagued our country for far too many years a few small skirmishes broke out and were just as quickly ended, and several people with trucks repeatedly intentionally blew smoke on protesters. At one point protesters tried to block the street, but cars pushed their way through and eventually police returned everyone to their respective sidewalks. Drivers honked and crowds cheered. Ultimately, nothing was accomplished.
It was a fascinating microcosm of present society — everyone yelling, few taking the time to talk. One side demanded justice for systemic injustice, but doing so in a manner that would likely never tangibly register. The other side mocked those who dared hold a political ideology different from theirs, or question societal standards. Neither side heard each other much, perhaps in volume, yes, but not in context.
The Klamath Falls City Police Department deserves kudos for handling the incident well. They did make arrests only as a last resort when things got too unruly, but otherwise kept order in a calm way during a tense situation. People on both sides thanked officers for their handling of the event. Police Chief Henslee calmly walked through the crowd, having conversations to make sure people felt like they were heard, then shook hands and walked on to the next. Proceedings remained somewhat cordial.
Eventually people dispersed late in the evening — no message effectively delivered or gains accomplished; more proof that the country is sadly too divided at present to have a rational conversation and understand other’s perspectives, nor do we collectively show much motivation for it. There were two distinct staunch sides of an issue that, if they actually talked, would find few differences ultimately, but are too set in ideologies to believe there is any common ground to ever be found — and many prefer it that way. It’s hard to have a conversation to air grievances when one person is holding a lethal weapon, and the other is calling them a racist for doing so.
The following morning many claimed victory — but there were no winners. Thankfully no businesses were damaged, hopefully nobody was seriously hurt. But what exactly was “won?”
The lone positive from Sunday was the police presence, which handled the situation with calm and professionalism that stands in stark contrast to many other communities in the country at present time. Congratulations are in order for KFPD and Klamath County Sheriffs, and especially Chief Henslee, for the way in which this incident was handled.
Any group that makes claim to some form of victory from the weekend’s various proceedings, however, wasn’t listening. There are many proverbial battles yet to come, all of which we can only hope remain peaceful. Ultimately, more can be accomplished by talking than shouting.