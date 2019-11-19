You have to admit that President Donald Trump often comes off as a doofus.
His relentless tweets are unprofessional and amateurish, and the verbal outbursts are not the kind of stuff we expect to come from the office of the president of the United States. Even die-hard Republicans cringe at the deluge of off-the-wall remarks, and some wish he would just shut up.
But if some Republicans are embarrassed by the president, Democrats must be feeling humiliated, because in spite of the onslaught of accusations discharged against a most outrageous foe, they face the very real possibility that he will defeat them yet again.
Their fears are well-founded, because they have nothing to offer Americans other than an obsession with a pointless impeachment, open borders and a controversial Medicare for all.None of the candidates offer any kind of inspiration to stir the imagination of Americans or whet our appetites for a better future, and in fact some have nothing good to say about America at all.
Their biggest problem is they have yet to come to terms with the fact that many Americans agree with President Trump's actions, and are willing to suffer his lack of social skills because they agree with his basic policies, all the while rejecting the blasé, polished messages coming from Democrats determined to lead them down the road to socialism.
I'll take Mr. Doofus any day.
Calvin Sale
Klamath Falls