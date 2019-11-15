Demanding a pipeline stance from the governor
Klamath County is blessed with amazing natural resources: more than 300 days of sun we can capture with solar panels or in crops, geothermal hot spots we can use to heat our buildings, forests that provide timber, recreation areas, and habitat for wildlife, beautiful rivers and streams rich with fish, smart young people with exciting ideas for our community.
We have so much promise here. And that’s why we don’t need a dangerous and destructive pipeline filled with fracked gas running through our backyards. The very few jobs that come with it simply aren’t worth it. All pipelines leak. Just a couple weeks ago, 9,000 barrels of oil leaked from the Keystone Pipeline in northeastern North Dakota, saturating wetlands in the toxic oil. And of course all new fossil fuel projects will help warm the planet. I can’t support that while looking my children in the face. I can’t sell out their future.
That’s why I am heading to Salem on Nov. 21 for a big rally outside the state house at 11 a.m. We will gather to demand that Governor Brown, who keeps talking about how green she is, come out and oppose this pipeline. Come out and make your voice heard!
The future of Klamath is in our sun, our forests, our rivers, our beauty, ourselves. We don’t need to let a Canadian company plow through our land and give us a few scraps for our trouble while they reap all the profits. We are not simply a route for someone else to succeed. We will make our own success on our own terms.
For more information about the rally, go to www.rogueclimate.org/gov_brown_the_time_is_now, or email allie@rogueclimate.org.
Emma Marris
Klamath Falls