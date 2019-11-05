President Donald Trump recently tweeted that he had a great and unmatched wisdom, wonderful! When and where did he acquire it and is he going to use it in the near future?
He did not use it when he talked to the leader of Turkey. Tweeted a change in foreign policy, betrayed our allies and basically OK'd an invasion of Syria by Turkey. Nor did he use it when he got out of the agreement with Iran simply because Obama made it. Can even a genius run the government by tweet? Or is the president in over his head?
Genius is a stretch. There is no IQ test, no bone spurs, no deep state, just deep doo-doo.
A great statesman once said: "It's better to remain silent and be thought a fool, than to tweet early and often and erase all doubt!"
No one with any common sense would vote for this person for a second term. However as Will Rogers once said: Common sense is very uncommon.
We will see what happens.
J. Staub
Klamath Falls