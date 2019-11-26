Caring and sharing is the American way
As a board member of our local United Way and chairman of its 2019 Community Campaign, I believe strongly that we should all get involved and give back to help our community and its citizens.
For several years, I’ve volunteered to review the 15 or so local service agencies seeking funds raised through the United Way Community Campaign. Because of fewer dollars available to allocate to these agencies, it has not been an easy process.
It’s difficult also because I know all of these agencies depend on United Way funds, and they are all vital to the health and welfare of our community. Working together, these agencies help 20,000 citizens annually with childcare, youth development mentoring programs, drug and alcohol addiction, domestic violence and child abuse support, senior citizens services, food, shelter, hospice, mental health support, scouting and so much more.
I’ve always believed donating to the United Way was the best way to give. It’s like “one-stop shopping.” We make one gift to our local United Way and can feel good knowing it will help improve the quality of life for everyone in the Klamath Basin.
Since the great recession starting in 2009, our United Way Community Campaign has struggled. Family wage jobs are harder to find. Corporate giving has significantly decreased to our United Way, and competition for charitable dollars by public institutions and private charities has greatly increased.
Our local board of directors and campaign volunteers are working hard to raise as much money as we can, but we need your help. At this writing, the United Way Community Campaign has raised 60% of our $507,000 goal.
As you enjoy the upcoming holidays, please add your local United Way to your year-end charitable giving. No gift is too small, and 99 cents of every dollar you donate stays in Klamath County. We all know, Americans are a charitable people. Our values of caring and sharing to help others is the envy of the world. Please join me in giving what you can to our local United Way.
Contributions can be sent to United Way of the Klamath Basin 136 N. Third St. in Klamath Falls, OR 97601. For more information contact United Way at 541-882-5558, or visit its web site at www.unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org.
Thank You.
Dennis Winn
Community Campaign chairman
United Way of the Klamath Basin