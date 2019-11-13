BEAR literacy program provides families with resources
I read with interest the column printed a few weeks ago about the (Start Making A Reader Today) SMART program. The current CEO was encouraging people to volunteer as it was an excellent way to support reading in the public schools. As a former educator, I fully agreed with his promotion.
There is another reading program also supporting reading skills in the Basin. The (Beginning Early Academic Readiness) BEAR program is sponsored at Mills and Stearns elementary by DKG, a women’s educators organization.
The goal of the program is to provide literacy information to families. Books are given to students who will read to the pre-school children in the homes. Adults too can then share these books with all of the children. A book bag which contains a small stuffed bear, age-appropriate books, and reading literacy information is given to any child who pledges to read to younger siblings. Every time a BEAR participant returns a 10-day reading log, he or she receives a new book for reading and sharing. The participants may stay in the program as long as they attend one of these schools.
This project is funded through our members’ donations as well as a few local businesses. Our goal is to make a positive connection among community partners, DKG, schools and homes.
Bridget E. Honan
Klamath Falls