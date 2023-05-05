There’s something called the “any damn fool” rule in politics. It’s an unwritten rule because, well, any damn fool should know better, no matter what the law says or how the rules can be interpreted to justify one’s actions.

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan learned this rule the hard way, when she took on a lucrative moonlighting contract for a controversial campaign donor operating in a controversial industry overseen by a controversial state agency, all under the microscope of an audit being conducted by her office.

Tim Nesbitt, a former union leader in Oregon, served as an adviser to Governors Ted Kulongoski and John Kitzhaber and later helped to design Measure 98 in 2016, which provided extra, targeted funding for Oregon’s high schools.

