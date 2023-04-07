Jonathan Chenjeri

Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a roughly 40-year-old field of scholarship that analyzes political, legal and social institutions through the lens of race (See Kimberle Crenshaw and Derrick Bell).

Most research, done by law students, asks how race informs legal practice. The issues and topics addressed are not "40 years" old or limited to graduate classes (this is one of many academic fields). While we don’t see this in K-12, we do (and must) include relevant insights from this discipline. The alarm over "teaching" CRT is manufactured, though the concerns are not new and do reflect changes in historical understanding. I hope to encourage reflection on these ideas and argue that educators must be unapologetic in teaching history.

