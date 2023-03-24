This presentation mockup photo included in the May 16, 2022, City Council meeting agenda, depicts where the Klamath Falls City Council’s F-15 static jet display would be installed in Veterans’ Memorial Park.
I am extremely disturbed that there will be a jet, however magnificently displayed, mounted on the lawn at Veterans Park, inescapable to those who go there.
It will overwhelm this gem in Klamath Falls, a place where people feed ducks, picnic, and play frisbee on the lawn. I, and many folks, walk our dogs, enjoying the serenity of the edge of the lake. I visit the park often, going four to five times a week and I suspect that many who think this installation a good idea rarely go there, if at all.
I have gone before the City Council four times to object to this monument and have been disillusioned and dismayed by their subsequent responses. It is apparent by the recent post on their webpage that they listened to us only to justify their own position. It seems not to register that many people do not want this, and their reasons are not frivolous.
There are many questionable aspects to this project.
The first and overwhelming one is that the installation is being funded by American Rescue Plan Act monies. It is couched under tourism, but if one researches that matter, even the National Park Service, in an article entitled “Outdoor Display Aircraft: Considering Costs and Benefits,” says that “most visitation will consist primarily of frequent commuters and local traffic driving by.”
The author also says “Those (static) airplanes carry a significant importance for making (a) space feel military.”
The latter seems very inappropriate for a recreational space in a small, peaceful, lakeside park.
There are many who feel that the installation of the jet is honoring those who have served. There are also many who feel this a glorification of war and see it as a terrifying symbol of death and destruction. War is a horror, a terrible thing. Just look at Ukraine. There are many ways to honor veterans without erecting a symbol of aggression. What about the veterans that return broken? Does this installation honor them? I spoke with several homeless last year — all veterans — and not one wanted it, their responses including “a waste of money” and “the thought triggers nightmares.”
At Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base, two servicemen said it was a waste of money. Granted two is not a significant number, but I was surprised by their responses. Also, nowhere in the ARPA criteria is there a mention that those monies should go to honoring veterans. It was/is to go to mitigating the downside effects of COVID-19.
The procedure for acquisition of this plane started in 2016. The project was never reviewed by the park’s advisory board, which is the panel, once an actual commission, to oversee all that goes on in our parks.
There are members of this committee that object to the jet in Veterans Park. It is stated in the City Council’s new post that the park was always planning to expand its honoring of veterans. Again, I reiterate this kind of expansion was never put in front of the advisory board nor the general public. I had heard that the expansion was about laying more bricks with veteran’s names.
The maintenance for the jet will run upwards of $34,000 every five years as per the company that performs this service, and the costs will only go up. The national expert in charge of static plane display conservation says this maintenance is crucial as the aircraft are not designed to be stored outside. This is taxpayer’s money. Also, I surmise we will be paying for the necessary insurance. So why is it that there was never a public discussion about it?
Klamath Wingwatchers owns the land upon which the jet will be placed. It was leased to the city for 99 years for the purpose of recreation. This monument ignores that mandate. How does the jet and its large mount contribute to recreation? It seems it usurps a lot of recreational ground instead.
Objections to this installation have been construed as anti-military. That is not what this is about at all. It is about a massive alteration to a tranquil place where members of this community go to contemplate nature … not war.
Just as closure here, the Ella Redkey Pool must cut back hours of operation because the city doesn’t have the money. There are many other examples of the city not having enough funds to accomplish efforts that will significantly contribute to the well-being and general health of our region. Where lie our priorities?