This presentation mockup photo included in the May 16, 2022, City Council meeting agenda, depicts where the Klamath Falls City Council’s F-15 static jet display would be installed in Veterans’ Memorial Park.

 Klamath Falls City Council documents

I am extremely disturbed that there will be a jet, however magnificently displayed, mounted on the lawn at Veterans Park, inescapable to those who go there.

It will overwhelm this gem in Klamath Falls, a place where people feed ducks, picnic, and play frisbee on the lawn. I, and many folks, walk our dogs, enjoying the serenity of the edge of the lake. I visit the park often, going four to five times a week and I suspect that many who think this installation a good idea rarely go there, if at all.

