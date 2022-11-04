Randy Stapilus

Randy Stapilus

 Oregon Capital Chronicle

Almost certainly, Oregon’s Ballot Measure 112, which seeks to remove from the state Constitution a provision allowing slavery as a punishment for a crime, will pass.

The measure has gotten very strong support and little visible opposition. The site Ballotpedia said, “If you are aware of any opponents or opposing arguments, please send an email with a link.” Everyone wants to eliminate any kind of approving reference to slavery, right? (Well, presumably almost everyone.)


Tags

Recommended for you