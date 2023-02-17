The City Council is non-partisan. So are the County Commissioners, the School Boards, Rural Fire Districts and Road Districts.
Congress is not. It is partisan.
What does this mean?
Congress is filled with representatives from various political parties who run under that party’s auspices. A Senator is Democrat or Republican.
Non-partisan representatives, on the other hand, may privately be registered in a party, but in public run and serve without any party affiliation.
A City Council representative isn’t a Republican representative, he or she is just a representative. In Klamath Falls, there are five council members, not Democratic members.
Why are some public offices non-partisan? A school board member doesn’t serve as a Republican member, but as a member “at large”, representing all voters in his or her district. Voting for a budget or a principal isn’t a party affair, it’s school district business.
A County Commissioner doesn’t vote for a Democratic land-use project, but simply a project for the public benefit. Thus, these representatives run for office on a non-partisan basis, not on behalf of any party.
The major political parties — Democratic, Republican, Working Families, Libertarian — conduct business at the state and national levels. Though of course they have interests in what happens in the city or county, and may support a particular candidate financially, once that candidate is elected, he or she becomes a Fire District Director, not a Democratic director.
Most political organizations are partisan, whether a PAC, a Central Committee, or a Tea Party coalition. However, there are non-partisan groups.
The League of Women Voters, founded a hundred years ago to support voting rights and fair elections (originally focused on women’s suffrage), is one such non-partisan group.
That means they don’t support any political candidate, but offer public education resources for all candidates (vote411.org). They do study and support various issues, such as an accurate census, fair redistricting, controlling environmental pollutants, and fair immigration policies.
These perspectives may seem to “favor” one party’s beliefs over another’s, but the League doesn’t support any party. For a view of this non-partisan stance, see www.lwvklamath.org.
Emily Strauss is a board member with the League of Women Voters of Klamath County.
