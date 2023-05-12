\Oregon voters sent a clear message when an overwhelming majority passed Measure 113 in 2022 to dissuade lawmakers from staging walkouts over divisive legislation: Regardless of party affiliation, legislators should go to work and do their jobs — just like the rest of us. And those who choose not to should face consequences — just like the rest of us.

Now, Senate Republicans have chosen to obstruct the legislative session by refusing to go to work and, under Measure 113, could lose their seats next term if they continue to undercut our democratic process. Added to the state constitution, it states that any lawmaker with 10 unexcused absences can not run in the next election.

Sandy Chung is the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon, or ACLU.

Kelly Simon is the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon, or ACLU.

Tags