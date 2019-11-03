SHANGHAI (AP)— On a day when eight players had a chance to take the lead at the HSBC Champions, Rory McIlroy found the best way to move forward was to not go backward.
He didn’t get the most out of his round Saturday at Sheshan International, but he had the lead.
“I’m not going to complain,” McIlroy said after 5-under 67 with no bogeys on his card. “I’m in the lead going into (today). Just need to rest up and try to get out there and play another good, solid round of golf.”
McIlroy hit a towering lob wedge that spun down the ridge to three feet for birdie on the par-5 closing hole to take a one-shot lead over Louis Oosthuizen on a day of big runs and unseemly collapses.
He had neither.
McIlroy only had to stress twice for par, and not after the third hole.
He wound up at 15-under 201 as he goes for his first World Golf Championship since 2015, his fourth victory of the year and a chance to move a little closer to the No. 1 ranking.
Oosthuizen began the third round with five straight birdies and finished with two birdies over his last three holes for a 65.
“Five in a row and then just played decent,” Oosthuizen said. “Need to have another good one (today).”
Li Haotong of China had a robust crowd going early with five birdies through six holes to take the lead, only to shoot 42 on the back nine for a 74 that knocked him out of contention.
Defending champion Xander Schauffele felt a little better in his fight to recover from the flu, and it showed early when he opened with three straight birdies and missed an eight-foot putt that would have been four in a row.
He overcame a few mistakes around the turn and finished with three straight birdies for a 68 to finish two off the lead and get into the final group.
This is the only World Golf Championships event where no one has won back-to-back, and Schauffele is in the best shape to try to keep the WGCs in American hands for the eighth straight time.
Schauffele was tied at 13-under with Matt Fitzpatrick (70), who kept his bogey-free streak going with a 70-foot par putt on the fifth hole, only to miss a 4-foot par putt on the seventh hole, his first bogey since the first hole of the tournament.
Eight players were within five shots of the lead, including Sungjae Im (70) and Match Play champion Kevin Kisner (67), both hopeful of being wild-card selections next week for the Presidents Cup.
Higgs leads Bermuda
SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda — Harry Higgs rebounded from his first bogey of the week to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour’s inaugural Bermuda Championship.
After dropping a stroke on the par-4 14th at hilly Port Royal, Higgs birdied the par-3 16th and par-4 18th Saturday for his second straight 6-under 65. He had a 17-under 196 total.
“Fourteen, I knew I needed to hit that putt way harder,” Higgs said. “I got a little irritated, but I just laughed. I figured I was going to make a bogey at some point. I didn’t want to, but I was probably going to do it at some point.”
Bryson DeChambeau’s teammate at Southern Methodist, Higgs is making his sixth start of his rookie season after winning on the Korn Ferry Tour and finishing fifth on the developmental tour’s regular-season points list to earn PGA Tour card.
“Not trying to force too much, not trying to hit a perfect shot, maybe taking the one that gives you a little bit more room and then you can be more aggressive because you’re just more comfortable with said club or the line or holding or riding the wind,” Higgs said.
“I’ve done a good job of darn near everything, obviously. To be winning, you’ve done things really well for three days. And tomorrow will be a difficult day with all that goes on with leading after three rounds, but I’m looking forward to it. I’m going to enjoy tomorrow, for sure.”
Brendon Todd, tied for the second-round lead with Higgs and Scottie Scheffler, was second after a 67.
Todd won the 2014 HP Byron Nelson Championship for his lone PGA Tour title. He regained his tour card in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Bo Hoag and Brian Gay were 14 under. Hoag had his second 64 in three days, and Gay shot his second straight 65. Scheffler was another stroke back, shooting his second 69 after an opening 62.