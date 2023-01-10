Depth led Mazama to a team victory Saturday at the High Desert Classic.
There were more than a few other great stories in the annual wrestling tournament contested at Valhalla Court.
Three individual champions remained unbeaten on the young season, while eight place-winners reached 10 victories for season during the competition during which Mazama scored 262 points to win the team title.
Henley followed with 188 points, while Klamath Union had 163, Hidden Valley 90.5, Gilchrist 51, Bonanza/Lost River 30, Chiloquin 13 and Butte Falls 5.
Top-rated Dylan Clark upped his season record to 21-0 after he won the 120-pound weight class and secured Most Outstanding Wrestler honors for contestants between 106 and 145 pounds.
Two individuals shared Most Outstanding Wrestler honors for entries between 152-285 pounds—Mazama Tyson Van Gastel at 195 and Klamath Union’s Indrani Espinoza at 220.
Espinoza also finished Saturday’s action unbeaten on the season, as did Hidden Valley’s Sam Larsen at 132.
“For the most part, it was good” Clark said after a dominating performance against defending state champion Haydn Burk of Mazama in their finals bout.
For Clark, the junior is focused on making amends from last season when he failed to make weight for the district tournament and thus was eliminated from the state tournament.
“I made a couple of mistakes,” Clark said, but relished winning his top wrestler award. “It means the world. I love the sport, but you have to lose to win. On my wall at home I have my five goals—1, be a state champion; 2, win at nationals; 3, not be taken down; 4, not lose a match, and 5, get one percent better every day.”
Gilchrist’s Bradley Beck who is rated No. 9 in the state among Class 2A/1A wrestlers, finished third at 120.
Clark and Beck were among the 13 rated wrestlers from the Klamath Basin in Saturday’s tournament.
Van Gastel is ranked fourth among Class 4A wrestlers and pinned teammate Seth McLane in two minutes, 52 seconds, to win the 195-pound title, that coming off an impressive holiday performance at the Sierra Nevada Classic.
“Reno (at the Sierra Nevada Classic) gave me a lot of confidence and showed me the limits I can push myself to,” he said, noting his second-place effort in, arguably, the toughest wrestling tournament each year west of the Rocky Mountains.
On the sidelines during his matches was his father, Jim, a standout Mazama wrestler when he was in high school and who now is helping coach the Vikings.
“If I didn’t wrestle I would be doing myself wrong,” the younger Van Gastel said, noting his outstanding wrestler award is a first in his career.
“It was a great feeling,” he said.
Espinoza entered the weekend rated No. 6, and pushed his record to 6-0 with a 7-4 decision over Henley’s Matthew McCoy. McCoy is ranked No. 4.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Espinoza said when he heard his name called for the outstanding wrestler award. “I didn’t think I could be nominated for this. It is a surreal experience. I really love the sport because it can be both team and individual. There is a good chance to bond with others and be yourself at the same time.”
Among the other individual winners was Mazama’s third-rated Treyce Horton, a defending state champion, who he pinned KU’s Esteban Hernandez in a quick 20 seconds at 138.
Mazama’s Ben Boatright (113), Kris Baldwin (152), Devyn Lobdel (160), Ty Earnest (182) and Amando Gaindo (285) were the Vikings’ other individual champions Saturday.
Rounding out the list of remaining weight-class winners were Henley’s Kyle Nichole (126) and Estafan Muneton (170), and Klamath Union’s Levi Hicks (145).
MAT SIDES
• Mazama’s Gabriel Aumiller, Brody Van Gastel, Juan Rodriguez and McLane all reached 10 wins for the season, as did Henley’s Burk, Nichols and Trapper Cundall, and Hidden Valley’s Ty Bradbury.
• There were 50 individuals who had competed in five or fewer bouts so far this season, including 19 who took to the mats for the first time.
• Among the Gilchrist coaches was Andretta Schellinger, whose father Gary Journey was a longtime coach for Grizzly wrestlers. Schellinger competed in high school under the efforts of the late Rex Hunsaker.
• Working with the Mazama wrestlers, in his 43rd season with the Vikings, was the school’s original head coach, Nick Oosterman, who has been coming off two hip replacements and a knee replacement.
• Joe Burris, who was the head coach at Henley in the 1970s, died a few months ago, according to his daughter.
• All three Klamath Basin wrestling officials worked the tournament, and all expressed hope a few new, younger individuals will join them. Bob Mahon is the commissioner following the retirement of Scott Teeples.