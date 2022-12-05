Editor’s note: Max the cat escaped from its owners July 12 while visiting Crater Lake National Park. Shortly afterward, Nori and Mike Johnson made contact with Shannon Jay, an experienced cat rescuer. How Jay persevered in searching for Max, and how the little black cat survived four months in the wild, is told in a three-part series that begins today, Wednesday, Dec. 7.

It was July 12 when Mike and Nori Johnson were visiting Crater Lake National Park.


Tags

Recommended for you