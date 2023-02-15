Softball in February? Certainly if you travel far enough South.
Softball in February, in the Klamath Basin?
Seriously.
Yep.
Oregon Tech’s nationally ranked Hustlin’ Owls not only will open defense of their Cascade Collegiate Conference championship when they host Corban University in a pair of doubleheaders next weekend.
In doing so, Tech will play at home on the earliest date in program history.
The Owls, who opened the new season earlier this month in Surprise, Arizona, are in Redding for twinbills against Simpson and Menlo universities.
Then, thanks to the development of the John and Lois Stilwell Stadium, Oregon Tech will be able to do something never thought of in the past.
Like its baseball teams, Tech often would have to move early home games to Medford or other sites because of snow, wet fields and other challenges which come with the onset of spring.
The Hustlin’ Owls, and their fans, found out last season how playing at home after a little snowfall was possible.
Then, Northwest University was in Klamath Falls for league play. Two games were played Friday, as is the usual schedule. Saturday dawned with about three inches of fresh snow, but thanks to a machine the school bought to help keep its turf fields available for play, it soon became “Game On.”
Saturday play usually begins at 11 a.m.
By 12:30 p.m., the John and Lois Stilwell Stadium was clear, dry and looked as if it had been dropped into the middle of a quality snow scene often seen at Christmas time.
One thing Klamath Basin sports fans understand, when going to a sports event in March, April and often in May, it is necessary to dress warmly, carry blankets, drink hot coffee and cocoa and prepare for battle.
It is a scene played over and over.
Area high schools will not be able to begin their spring seasons until sometime in mid-March - a lot of basketball, swimming and basketball tournaments need to be completed first.
It has been, in the past, not unusual for area high school baseball and softball teams to have played at home before the Hustlin’ Owls, which has made the amazing successes of Tech softball, in particular, the norm.
That has changed, although next weekend’s weather likely will be crisp, cool, cold and wind-whipped thanks to Tech’s location up the hill from Upper Klamath Lake.
Tech will host Carroll College before the Hustlin’ Owls baseball team begins its home schedule with Cascade Collegiate Conference clashes against Bushnell University at Steen Sports Park March 11-12.
By the time the baseball team opens its home schedule, it will have played league games at Corban University next weekend at Keizer’s Volcano Stadium and have made the long trip to the University of British Columbia.
Both programs will play to host, and if not get home games, at least make, the league playoffs which will be played May 5-6-7 at the site of the regular-season champions, something the softball team did last year for the first time since 2007.
Steve Matthies is Herald and News sports editor emeritus. He has covered Oregon Tech athletics for more than 30 years.
