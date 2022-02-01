Sorry, an error occurred.
Taylor Croy, 18, and Ryan Walker, 17
Isaiah Smith, 24, and Adele Hanline, 22
Anthony Blankenship, 56, and Matilde Mendez-Cobian, 54
Melissa Simons, 28, and David Orellin, 35
Mackey Phillips, 30, Ambrea Hoffman, 26
Anthony Spinelli, 21, and Berkley Puckett, 20
Vonche Hale II, 26, and Brianna Bell, 22
Daniel Underwood, 43, and Kayla Ellis, 22
Ricky Robertson, 35, and Amber Cook, 36
Melissa Wagy, 39, and Michael Hasko, 40
Christopher Otero, 25, and Elizabeth Ashworth, 37
Julia Karp, 56, and Patric Warner, 64
Eleaza Lopez-Herrera, 35, and Aaron Thomas, 49
Sean Sain Sr., 36, and Breanna Mears, 25
Amber-Dawn Rowley, 38, and Lance Stephens, 37
Jessica Phillips, 25, and Timothy Ogden, 35
Eric Waters, 53, and Lisa McCauley, 51
Dionisio Carr, 26, and Makayla Bybee, 19
Trava Sanders, 39, and Daniel Nieves-Sanchez, 45
Sarah Schueck, 22, and Dennis Lautz Jr., 39
Octaviano Pena-Garcia, 55, and Alicia De Gavia, 56
Maria Guzman, 37, and Heriberto Toribio Jr., 35
Tory Smith, 26, and Chasity Rasdal, 40
Alex Hasko, 28, and Ashley Duval, 30