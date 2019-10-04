SEATTLE — There were bound to be bumps and headaches along the way when the Seattle Mariners embarked on a major makeover.
After using a major league-record 67 players in one season, the first year of Seattle’s rebuild was quite the roller coaster for those involved.
It nearly turned out to be one player for every win.
“I would characterize it as organizationally we knew what we were in for. You hear the saying expect things that are expected,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “When we left spring training we knew we were going to have a ton of transition, a ton of turnover on our roster. We have.
“We have gotten to a point I knew we were eventually going to get there.”
The Mariners weren’t going to be contenders this year.
They knew that back in spring training and even after starting off the season with an unexpected 13 wins in their first 15 games. They were flawed. They accepted it as they turned the team over to a young core that they hope to build around for the future.
Along the way, Seattle said goodbye to Jay Bruce, Edwin Encarnacion, Mike Leake and others to acquire more young prospects.
They said hello to future prospects Shed Long, Justus Sheffield, Kyle Lewis and Justin Dunn, to name a few.
Seattle finished 68-94, its worst mark since 2011. They finished 39 games behind Houston and went 1-18 against the Astros, showing just how wide the gap is between first and last.
Servais compared the season to the first year of high school.
“First day you go into high school, you don’t really know what it’s like. By the time it’s a couple weeks into it, I’m OK, and by your sophomore year, I’ve got this,” Servais said. “We all look back and it’s the same type of thing that happens here.
“It’s a comfort level. By the time you’re a junior or senior, you’re on the varsity and helping them win games. Put it in simplest terms, that’s how I see the maturation of this group.”