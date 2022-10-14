Looking Back

100 years ago
Formation of a national guard company here was discussed at a a meeting in the American Legion club rooms last night which was attended by Adjutant General George White, local ex-servicemen and others. Dr. T.C. Campbell, W.T. Leo and R.E. Brandbury were named as a committee of investigation.
Should a national guard be formed here, it would mean the distribution locally each year of $10,000, and the guard would be without expense to the community. As the government is anxious to establish several new guard companies in Oregon, it is believed Klamath Falls would be assigned a company. This, it was pointed out, would probably lead to the construction of an armory which would provide a public hall for public gatherings.
The Evening Herald, October 19, 1922
50 years ago
Tom Sawyer wouldn’t have been proud.
Local Tom Sawyers with whitewash in tow made their sporadic trek up “K Hill” on Wednesday with visions of brushing a fresh coat of white paint on Klamath Union High School’s fading “K.”
Instead of getting it open however, it was the brush off.
“We thought we could cover the entire area,” explained a woeful Tom Schubert, assistant principal. “As it turned out, about all we could do was try and cover the dark spots.”
Between 25 and 30 seniors on the whitewash mission to spruce up the 70-foot length by 10-foot wide letter, at least partially salvaged the work caravan by rumbling over bumpy roads in Jeeps, turning up the sound of portable tape recorders and, every often, whacking away weeks from around the letter.
Hoping to mix the whitewash with water, they found unexpected woes instead.
“Rubber-based” read the cans, not water based.
Instead of mixing water and neatly running down the letter, the sticky white instead glommed on to the concrete-rock letter foundation where it was poured.
Weeds growing near the traditional letter came down as boys and girls whacked away with a collection of shovels, axes and cutters. At least the “K” will be slightly better visual e when KU’s Homecoming Week climaxes Friday night.
As usual, the “K” will be outlined in flares during halftime.
The Herald and News, October 19, 1972
25 years ago
Members of Boy Scout Troop 71 got an impromptu lesson in fire safety Tuesday evening after smoke was seen coming from the Ferguson Elementary School gymnasium.
Three engines and a snorkel unit from Klamath County Fire District No. 1 responded to the 911 call.
The fire apparently began on the south wall of the gymnasium. Scott Rice, fire prevention officer for the fire district, said this morning the cause of the fire had not been determined and the investigation would continue. Klamath County Fire Marshal Ron Eichelkraut and Floyd Wilton, the deputy state fire marshal for Southern Oregon were also on scene.
Damage to the gym was estimated at $1200.
“We were very fortunate the Boy Scout troop smelled smoke and called the fire department,” Linda Smith, the school’s principal. “And we are very fortunate the firefighters got here as quickly as they did. They were on the fire immediately.
Ted Vanderlip, the scout troop leader, said, “This was a lot more exciting than the average Boy Scout meeting. I think the kids learned how to handle themselves in this type of situation and it was a different experience for them to go through.”
The Herald and News, October 15, 1997
10 years ago
It was an unannounced tidal wave of phone calls that nearly rolled over Elfreida Lawler. The lines filled up, calls coming in so fast it was hard for Lawler’s experienced had to keep up.
Ring. Answer. “Are you calling about the fire behind OIT?” Yes. We know about it. Hang up. Repeat.
In an hour, the center took 105 calls. It was a level of stress and multitasking Lawler, a dispatcher retiring after 34 years on the job, is used to.
Once, Lawler helped deliver a baby. Well, tried to help. Just as she was getting into her instructions the baby was born and the ambulance arrived.
She’d given instructions to people having allergic reactions, other how to help a choking person, another how to administer CPR. She’s kept people calm as they hide from burglars.
When Elfreida started, everything was done with pencil and paper. Telephone calls would come in on the land line. Lawler would write up the report and send an officers out via radio.
Times changed and the 911 dispatch system came to Klamath Falls in 1989. Now each dispatcher has seven computer screens with maps that track calls.
But while the technology changed, the communication skills didn’t.
The Herald and News, October 20, 2012