Looking Back

Students and staff at the Indian boarding school at Yainax on the Klamath Indian Reservation lined up for this photo taken Oct 18, 1892.

 Klamath County Museum

100 years ago

Formation of a national guard company here was discussed at a a meeting in the American Legion club rooms last night which was attended by Adjutant General George White, local ex-servicemen and others. Dr. T.C. Campbell, W.T. Leo and R.E. Brandbury were named as a committee of investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you