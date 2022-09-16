Looking Back

This photo from 1963 shows two buildings nearing completion on the new Oregon Tech campus north of Klamath Falls. Property for the new campus was dedicated Sept. 18, 1962. Classes were first held on the new campus in September 1964. The school, having started out in the old Marine Barracks complex, is celebrating its 75th year of operation this year.

 Klamath County Museum

100 years ago

Klamath today is honored by the presence of three pioneer residents. Mrs. Sam Parker of Sacramento, Judge J.S. Orr of Reno and Henry Newham of San Jose, California.

