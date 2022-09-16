100 years ago
Klamath today is honored by the presence of three pioneer residents. Mrs. Sam Parker of Sacramento, Judge J.S. Orr of Reno and Henry Newham of San Jose, California.
Mrs. Parker was the first white child born in Klamath County and held that distinction until in 1875. She was a childhood chum of Mrs. Henrietta Melhase with whom she and Mr. Parker are now visiting. During the Modoc War she narrowly escaped massacre.
Judge Orr owns the distinction of having planted in the courthouse yard, 20 years ago, the poplar trees which since have become among the largest in the city. He is visiting his brother Marshall Orr of Lorella and old friends.
Newham, a Civil War veteran won fame for the excellent corn he grew here in the early days. His corn was known from one end of the county to the other and was in strong demand. He is visiting his son, James Newham, who has a farm out on Merrill Road.
The Evening Herald, Sept. 20, 1922
50 years ago
He’s no Davy Crockett, but Mike McCollum has probably grinned at more “b’ars” than the man with the coonskin cap every saw.
“No,” laughs the burly McCollum with a “grin and bear it” smile, they usually don’t stay around that long.”
A summer worker at Crater Lake National Park, reigning “bear man” has captured bears 33 times during the past few months by practically every means except grinning.
Unlike Davy Crockett, McCollum used a variety of traps and darts with knockout drugs to capture his bears. It’s all being done for good reason—a Park Service study aimed at determining the habits, population, reproduction and longevity of black bears in and near Crater Lake.
About the size of a good-sized black bear himself at 5-feet-11 and 210 pounds, he catches only the nuisance bears found knocking over garbage cans, pawing through tents or creating other problems.
“All the bears I’ve caught have been in nuisance situations,” assures McCollum, who returns to Humboldt State College in California later this month. Already equipped with a B.S. degree in wildlife management, he’ll finish his final year of graduate studies in the same field before returning to Crater Lake next summer.
The Herald and News, Sept. 17, 1972
25 years ago
It’s been said that border collies, or sheep dogs, are intelligent four-footed animals that walk around with dopes at the end of their leashes.
Some of the smartest dogs will be in the Klamath Basin next week for the 1997 National Sheepdog Finals.
“It’s like poetry, watching them work,” said Geri Byrne, organizer of the first-ever West Coast sheepdog finals. “It’s a beautiful thing watching them work sheep, and seeing them doing it right.”
The fire-day event is at the Charles Kerr Ranch on an alfalfa field near the Lower Klamath Wildlife Refuge.
About 150 dogs and nearly 100 handlers are expected. About 50 border collies will individually work a herd of four sheep through a complex 400-yard course in 12-14 minutes.
Sheepdog competition began nearly 125 years ago in Wales, a “border” country adjacent to England. The sport has evolved from its agricultural roots, much as rodeo competition has outgrown its ranch corral origins.
“They needed dogs that would make it possible for a man on foot to handle a thousand sheep on mountainous, unfenced ground, “ wrote Donald McCaig in his writings on border collies.
The Herald and News, Sept. 18, 1997
10 years ago
Hundreds of flower bulbs will be planted this fall along a portion of Crater Lake Parkway in Klamath Falls as a part of a beautification error being launched for the roadway, according to a news release.
About 400 daffodil and tulip bulbs were planted in 2011 in memory of local resident Joann Burns, who died last year. Organizers hope to plant even more bulbs this year to continue the beautification effort.
The project is a joint effort of the Klamath Greenways Foundation, Klamath District Garden Clubs, the Klamath Tree League and several volunteers. The bulbs will be planted on public space beside Crater Lake Parkway and the biked path near Kit Carson Park.
The Herald and News, Sept. 20, 2012