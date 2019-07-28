100 years ago
Sh—h—h! Don’t tell it to anyone, but Mine Host Bert Hall is not smiling the smile he usually smiles and all because of the fact that his friends are getting too persistent with their joshing about a new enterprise that Bert has engaged in. Usually he can stand a joke just as well as anyone, but then there are jokes and jokes, and this joke is being joked too far, so his friends had better “lay off” until after the Elks convention. It’s all about a laundry! and you know how many tunes can be played on such an instrument, and all the boys are beginning to play their little tune, set to words that are getting tiresome – so much so, that they no longer bring to the surface the sparkling repartee they did at the beginning.
It would seem that Bert, with his usual foresight for cleaning things up, decided that the time was opportune for another laundry, and has become one of the owners of what was originally named the White Pelican laundry, and later changed to Your Home laundry. But remember: Sh—h—h!
— Evening Herald, July 29, 1919
50 years ago
Potato-digging started early in the Klamath Basin this year – as a protest.
Tractors drew rototillers or discs through several lush potato fields this morning.
Some 600 to 700 acres of potatoes in the Basin are expected to be turned under as part of a nationwide National Farmers Organization protest of a recent U.S. Department of Agriculture announcement that estimates show a 4-plus percent surplus of fall potatoes.
“We’re using our production as a weapon. It’s the only tool we have to get fair prices,” Ron McVay, president of the Klamath County NFO, said.
“There are 1 million acres of fall spuds in the U.S. We’re asking for 4 percent to be plowed under,” he added.
Hopefully this will force prices to the farmer up from the $1 to $1.50 per hundredweight being rumored.
Adolph Drazil, with a forced smile, got down from his tractor after a couple of turns through the heavy vines.
“I’m plowing under two acres. That’s enough for 600 people for a year.
“If that isn’t enough, I’ll take some more,” he added.
There are some 25,000 acres of potatoes in the Klamath Basin, about one-fourth of them grown in the Malin area.
There is a big piece of paper posted in Dee’s Café at Malin.
As farmers finish plowing under their 4 percent, they sign the list.
For all of them, they admit, “it’s a tough thing to do, but we have to do something,” and so the tractors roll.
— Herald and News, July 31, 1969
25 years ago
Some recent settlers are trying to preserve the history created by Butte Valley’s early pioneers.
“I’m one of those flatlanders from the south who moved up here to get away,” confesses Elton Taft, the second year president of the Butte Valley Museum and Historical Society.
“If it wasn’t for people moving up and taking an interest, these things wouldn’t get done,” says Dick Fenwick, a long-time Dorris-area resident, in defense of Taft and most of the historical society’s members.
“Things” the group is getting done include gradual improvements at the someday museum, which is located in a sprawling, in-need-of-repair building in Dorris. For many years fruit boxes were stored floor-to-ceiling at the former Associate Lumber and Box mill.
Members are also remodeling the two-story Varnum and Dysert cabin, installing a water system on the museum grounds and continuing fund-raising efforts.
Taft says the former Ruby Post Office may be the village’s next addition.
When the money can be raised, through ongoing fundraisers or possible grants, members hope to insulate and renovate a portion of the 15,000 square foot building and make it ready for museum displays. That project is expected to cost upward of $25,000.
Although the society was launched by Fenwick, his wife, Wilma, and Skip Taylor, the “flatlanders” have kept the group alive.
— Herald and News, July 28, 1994
10 years ago
A Klamath County couple who owned an old car with a trade-in value of $500 qualified for a $4,500 rebate through a new federal cash-for-clunkers program.
Clint Thompson, general manager of Cascade Auto Group, said the couple was able to buy a newer, more fuel-efficient vehicle with the help of the rebate.
The couple is among car owners nationwide who are taking advantage of the government program that aims to get vehicles with poor gas mileage off the roads.
Local car dealers say the program also will help them sell more cars during a recession and lessen the threats of dealership closures.
To qualify, a vehicle a customer wants to get rid of must be no more than 25 years old, and it must be drivable. The rebate varies between $3,500 and $4,500 depending on the difference in gas mileage between the new and old vehicles.
— Herald and News, July 29, 2009