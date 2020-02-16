100 years ago
If anyone doubts whether Ireland has friends in Klamath, he will no longer do so when he learns of the result of the cordial reception given the sale of the certificates of the Irish Republic, which were offered to the people of this county Monday. The quota for the county was $5,000, but this sum will easily be subscribed, for there seems to be a general desire among the business and professional men to be included among those who will have the honor of possessing one of these documents.
“I was really surprised at the willingness of those whom I have seen to lend their money to the Irish Republic,” said Dennis O’Connor, chairman of the committee today. “They seem to realize that it is a safe business investment, as it is, for Ireland will pay every dollar with interest. But they want to show the American spirit of freedom which burns in the hearts of the free men of this great nation. Out of the depths of the hearts of the people of the Irish nation will come the thanks and gratitude this liberality has earned, and when the day dawns when Ireland takes her place among the nations of the earth, America will have a friend that will never forget and never prove ungrateful.”
— Evening Herald, Feb. 18, 1920
50 years ago
An exhibit of moon rocks and lunar dust collected on the Apollo 11 moon flight, along with films, slides and other materials, will be presented in Klamath Falls next Sunday.
The exhibit will be set up in rooms 141 and 222 of the classroom building on the Oregon Technical Institute campus between 1 and 9 p.m. Lectures and film showings will be scheduled during the afternoon and evening at times to be announced.
Sponsored locally by Oregon Technical Institute, the program was organized by the Division of Continuing Education in cooperation with the University of Oregon and Oregon State University. The lunar samples on display are those analyzed by Gordon Goles and Daniel F. Weill, University of Oregon geologists, and Roman A. Schmitt, Oregon State University, three of the 140 scientists in the nation who received samples of the lunar material for research purposes.
In addition of the lunar material, the exhibit will consist of research equipment, models of the Apollo spacecraft and lunar module, and one of the first public showings in Oregon of a half-hour color film, “The Eagle Has Landed,” which depicts the Apollo 11 launching, moon landing and return. A continuous slide showing concerning various aspects related to Apollo 11 will also be operated in the exhibit area. The lectures given will be concerned with the topic of space exploration.
— Herald and News, Feb. 16, 1970
25 years ago
A video crew from the Discovery Channel spent the better part of two hours setting up Sunday afternoon, testing cameras and making sure all the directions were clear.
In the back of the Wildlife Images van sat a large white box with an immature bald eagle they hope would unlearn some bad habits it had acquired.
The female eagle was hatched around Shasta Lake in early June last year. It fell from the nest and was taken to a rehabilitator in Ventura, Calif., where it was raised until it was old enough to be released.
The bird was fitted with a satellite tracking collar and released.
Eventually, it found its way up the Pacific Coast to Tillamook, where it became aggressive, starting to beg and go after fish on boats.
The bird was captured in mid-November and taken to Wildlife Images wildlife rehabilitation organization near Grants Pass.
Part of the therapy involved making it shy of humans and forcing it to fly after its own food instead of being hand-fed.
Dave Siddon, the head of Wildlife Images, and Ralph Opp, recently retired state wildlife biologist, wanted to release the eagle near other bald eagles, hoping it would learn from them.
With bird in hand, Siddon asked the cameramen if they were ready.
The bird sailed up out of Siddon’s arms, stayed low and landed on the ground. It then went into the brush and disappeared.
The video crews stayed on to film some of the hundreds of bald eagles as they flew in the Lower Klamath Refuge and back into Bear Valley.
— Herald and News, Feb. 20, 1995
10 years ago
Living history re-enactors will gather Sunday at the Klamath County Museum to create scenes of life from 150 years ago, according to a news release.
“1860s Days” will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission will be free.
“History buffs are gearing up for the observance of the sesquicentennial of the American Civil War, and this weekend we’ll see a sneak preview of that,” said museum manager Todd Kepple
Demonstrations will include infantry marching and shooting, quilt making, wool spinning, weaving, and pioneer skills. A rifle-shooting drill will be at 1 p.m.
The program is sponsored by the museum with support from the Cascade Civil War Society, the Spinners and Weavers Guild, and the Pelican Piecemakers quilting club.
— Herald and News, Feb. 18, 2010