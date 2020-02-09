100 years ago
Sheriff Humphrey at noon today was still trailing Fred Ford and Gus Christ, who escaped from the local jail Tuesday night. It is believed that the jail breakers were provided with an automobile in which to make their escape, and it is highly possible that if a car was provided, so also were arms and funds for the getaway.
No authentic report of any trace of Ford and Christ had been received this morning, but it is believed they headed south and persons told the sheriff that two men answering the description had been seen in the country south of here.
The prisoners had planned the escape carefully and some time before had sawed through the lock on the inner cell door, hoping that a time would come when the only other door between themselves and liberty, the outer door of the women’s apartment, would be left unlocked, as is sometimes done when no prisoners are occupying it. Usually it is kept locked, however, but on the day before the escape the jail was cleaned and when the cleaner left, the outer door was not locked, the officers of course believing that the cell lock was intact. This gave the prisoners their opportunity, and lifting the previously prepared lock on their cell from its place, they walked out without difficulty.
The lock-sawing job was cleverly done. The lock is one of the Yale patent padlocks and the prisoners sawed through the steel bow where it enters the lock, covering traces of their work with chewing gum. Then they battered the lock on the other side so the bow would not slip unless a hard straight tug was given. To all appearances the lock was as good as ever and would pass almost any inspection, except unlocking. When the time came for the getaway, it required only a twist of the wrist and the doors were open to liberty.
— Evening Herald, Feb. 13, 1920
50 years ago
Upward of 2,000 spectators and drivers are anticipated for the third annual Snowmobile Jamboree of the Klamath Basin Snow Drifters March 7 and 8 at the Lake of the Woods air strip.
Snowmobilers of the Klamath Basin and others from California and sections of the Pacific Northwest will vie for trophies in races ranging from Grand Prix-type events to drag, heat and dash races, according to Weston Thorsen, secretary-treasurer of the local snowmobiling club.
The slate of events will include four classes each of a Grand Prix cross country event, oval races, heat races, trophy dash races and drag races, with trophies going to the first three finishers in each class. There will be two classes each of senior citizen races (limited to men and women past 50), a powder puff derby (C and D class) and two events for youngsters, one for children between the ages of 7 and 11 and the other for those between 12 and 16.
— Herald and News, Feb. 10, 1970
25 years ago
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has scheduled four information meetings and a public hearing on a proposal to designate critical habitat for endangered Lost River and shortnose suckers.
Dale Hall, the wildlife service’s assistant regional director, is scheduled to appear at the information meetings that run next week in Sprague River, Tulelake, Klamath Falls and Yreka.
The habitat designation is designed to focus the attention of land and water resource managers on those areas considered critical to the long-term survival of the fish.
Several rivers and streams in the Upper Klamath Basin are proposed for designation as critical habitat, as well as the Basin’s three largest lakes – Upper Klamath Lake, Clear Lake and Gerber Reservoir.
The proposed designation also takes in the 100-year flood plain in many areas of the Basin – a matter of concern to many farmland owners.
An economic impact study released by the government in early December estimated the greatest impact of the habitat designation would fall on the wood products industry as the result of efforts to protect water quality.
— Herald and News, Feb. 10, 1995
10 years ago
Klamath Ice Sports will hold its eighth annual “Sweetheart Skate” at the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, according to a news release.
Special admission rates of $9 for individuals and $16 for couples, including rental skates, will be in effect for the session.
Romantic skating music, special lighting and a variety of Valentine decorations, including colored tissue paper hearts frozen into the surface of the ice, will create an appropriate atmosphere for the evening, according to Suzette Machado, the volunteer director of the Klamath Ice Sports.
“The evening will also have the traditional Valentine’s weekend bake sale that will include a variety of chocolate confections,” she said. “Skaters may choose items that will be available from our concession stand as well.”
In addition, there will be a series of drawings for door prizes.
The annual Valentine’s Day Bake Sale will also start on Friday.
— Herald and News, Feb. 11, 2010